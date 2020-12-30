Links for Wednesday, December 30, 2020

Notable China news from around the web.

The editors

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT:

POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng. Read more

Suggested for you

Domestic News

China’s COVID-19 response: A year of ‘government secrecy and top-down control’

Lucas Niewenhuis
hack
Society & Culture

Beijing health app hackers attempt to cash in on mundane celebrity selfies

Jiayun Feng

How a cataclysmic plague marked the end of Ming China

James Carter

China promises ‘sustained efforts’ on forced labor, as report reveals factories in 135 Xinjiang detention camps

Lucas Niewenhuis
yang li

Feminist comedian accused of ‘inciting gender-based antagonism’ after critiquing sexist haters

Jiayun Feng

China sentences citizen journalist to four years in prison for challenging COVID-19 response narrative

Lucas Niewenhuis