Introduction by Jeremy Goldkorn, SupChina Editor-in-Chief

An annus horribilis, but not for China — 2020 in review

The year 2020 was an annus horribilis for almost everyone across the globe. But who had a good year? Many white-collar workers, and the global 10 percent who can work from home did fine. A few billionaires did very well. So did China. 

There is lingering reputational damage to China for its handling of COVID-19 in the weeks before it became a global pandemic. The Communist Party’s tight control of research into the origins of the coronavirus betrays its sensitivity to that damage. But China is emerging from COVID-19 stronger than it has been for centuries: Its economy has bounced back, the coronavirus is under control, and many — inside and outside China — are convinced that its authoritarian system led by strongman Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 has proven superior to Western democracies, exemplified by the United States with its 4,000-plus-a-day death toll from COVID-19, and buffoonish reality TV politics. 

Indeed, Beijing seems more confident than it’s ever been. China is distributing PPE and vaccines around the world, and the new STAR market in Shanghai is minting billionaires and new business models. The Communist Party claimed success in 2020 in eliminating poverty, and looks forward to celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2021 firmly in command of a country enjoying prosperity unrivaled in living memory. 

While Americans and Europeans go in and out of lockdown, Chinese people are spending money on domestic tourism in near-pre-pandemic numbers. New outbreaks — there is one in Hebei, the province surrounding Beijing as I write — are being handled efficiently and effectively, if heavy-handedly.  

Nonetheless, China remains a fragile superpower. That description is from the title of Susan Shirk’s 2007 book, but it still applies today. As you can see from our summary of the most important events in China in 2020, Beijing faces an increasingly suspicious world, disputes and conflicts with several of its neighbors, and growing global awareness of its harsh repression of minorities and dissenters. The economy may be strong, but it’s full of risks and weak spots.  

In this Red Paper, we’ve identified and summarized the most important events and trends of 2020, the stuff that is vital to know if you want to understand China in 2021, the stories in progress, and trends to watch as the coming Year of the Ox unfolds. But first, we make some predictions.

Predictions for China 2021

 

“Only a fool would make predictions — especially about the future”

— attributed to movie mogul Samuel Goldwyn

You can see our track record of predictions and scenarios to watch in our Red Papers of 2020, 2019, and 2018. We’ve generally done a good job of identifying key trends, although we may not have nailed down specific events. (In our 2019 Red Paper, we identified the risk of new contagious diseases, but in our 2020 paper, published on January 2, we overlooked the early reports of COVID-19 coming out of Wuhan, and missed the possibility of a global pandemic.) 

The predictions below may all come true, but it’s probably better to think of them as possible outcomes of recent and past events, or the fruits of social, cultural, and political changes that we at SupChina have been chronicling daily since 2016. 

On with our fool’s errand for 2021, the Year of the Ox:  

China’s economy will be the world’s fastest growing in 2021. Officials and state media are talking about 8% GDP growth for the year, which would be a good number even without the specter of COVID-19. Pent-up consumer demand and government policies that incentivize consumer spending will play a role in the boomlet, but the Party will make sure growth is good, if necessary by massive government spending. 

The wealth gap will worsen, but the Chinese government will take actions to tackle it. These will include rural economic stimulus, real estate policy changes, and pressure on internet companies to pay employees better and offer better terms to fintech customers. 

The government will regulate Alibaba, Tencent, and some of China’s other big internet companies with antitrust, banking, and consumer-interest rules. Regulators will walk a thin line between killing the golden goose of innovation in tech and reining in the power of Chinese Big Tech. 

  • Alibaba and Tencent may be forced to relinquish control of Alipay and WeChat Pay and other fintech operations.
  • State-backed and smaller fintech companies may benefit from the government forcibly leveling the playing field. 
  • Consumers may benefit from rules that mandate better terms for credit or other financial services. 

China will make a splashy international launch of the digital yuan. The government will incentivize other countries to use payment systems controlled by China. Alipay and WeChat Pay may find a way to ingratiate themselves with the government and make money by expanding in Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East. 

China’s stock markets will continue to boom and mint billionaires with new IPOs. International investor enthusiasm may decrease for the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, but new mainland listings will more than make up for it. 

  • Uncertainty about the status of Chinese entities in U.S. financial markets will add to Chinese demand for financial markets and services in Hong Kong, Shenzhen, and Shanghai — where the new STAR market will continue to thrive. 

Many COVID-19 health check and contact-tracing measures will remain in place, including at China’s borders and airports. Biosurveillance will become a normal part of travel to and within China. 

Beijing will continue to repress Hong Kong’s civil society, opposition politics, and critical media. 

  • Construction of the Hong Kong Great Firewall will begin with the censoring and shutdowns of internet services and content.
  • Journalists and activists will be prosecuted for writing and other online activities. 
  • Media mogul Jimmy Lai (黎智英 Lí Zhìyīng) and a number of other opposition figures will receive lengthy jail sentences on charges related to business activities as well as violations of the new national security law. 

China won’t be able to wean itself off Australian iron ore, but Beijing will put a painful squeeze on imports of coal, barley, wine, meat, and other commodities from Australia. 

Fewer Chinese students will apply for college in the U.S., thanks to altered expectations of the post-COVID-19 world, and several years of U.S. government moves against Chinese scholars and students on national security grounds. The effect will be similar but less pronounced in Australia, which has mirrored the U.S. government’s attitude and actions on Chinese activities in Australia, but has handled the coronavirus relatively effectively. 

New Zealand will have some kind of dustup with China. So far, the South Pacific country led by popular prime minister Jacinda Ardern has — alone among its Five Eyes allies — managed to maintain smooth relations with Beijing. Can this last? China-Germany relations may also suffer a setback as Angela Merkel’s power wanes. 

China will legalize and begin to certify genetically modified crops (popularly known as GMOs), and invest heavily in the development of homegrown GMO seeds. This will go along with a government push for hi-tech agriculture.  

The private space industry, semiconductor development, and electric vehicles will see record levels of private funding and government support. 

An infectious disease will emerge in Southeast Asia. China will offer generous aid and develop drugs or vaccines to treat the new pathogen.   

Elsewhere, Chinese-funded vaccination programs and other COVID-19 aid will win China friends and influence all over the world. 

The Beijing 2022 Winter Games will become the focus of a boycott campaign from a range of human rights activists and organizations. 

There will be no improvement in the human rights situations in Xinjiang and Tibet, nor in the treatment of dissenters, activists, and others who have been targeted in Xi Jinping’s China. The government will adopt increasingly hardline assimilationist policies with regards to minority groups.  

India and China will continue their tense standoff at various points along their Himalayan border, but neither country will make a major move. However, an escalation may be caused by a scuffle between tired, cold soldiers on both sides of the Line of Actual Control. 

Balochistan separatists will conduct a major attack on Chinese interests on the Belt and Road in Pakistan.

The perilous politics of public health

COVID-19 erupts in Wuhan, but China contains the outbreak and papers over mistakes with propaganda

The Chinese government’s response to COVID-19 followed roughly three phases: Failure in the first few weeks due largely to information controls, harsh but effective measures to contain the virus, and all-out efforts to retake the narrative of governmental failure.

What to expect in 2021

Below you’ll find a review of China’s COVID-19 story in 2020. But first a look at what’s coming: We at SupChina will be keeping an eye on three aspects of China’s continued response to COVID-19:

Strong economic recovery: With the strict lockdowns in early 2020, China’s economy took a massive hit, and hundreds of thousands of businesses filed for bankruptcy. But as epidemic control measures proved effective, nearly all large corporations and the overwhelming majority of smaller enterprises resumed operations by the summer. By late 2020, the Chinese economy had nearly recovered to pre-coronavirus levels and the country expected positive GDP growth for the year. In 2021, pent-up demand may lead to a turbocharged year of growth — as much as 8.2%, according to a survey by Nikkei.

Vaccine rollout and soft-power victory: At home, China approved a COVID-19 vaccine by Sinopharm at the end of 2020, and authorities aim to vaccinate 50 million people by the Lunar New Year holiday season, which will begin on February 11. Abroad, in developing countries from Latin America to Southeast Asia and the Middle East, leaders are hoping that Chinese companies like Sinopharm and Sinovac Biotech hold the key to curbing COVID-19. If China ensures there are no quality issues with its vaccines — like those that plagued medical exports to Europe and Africa in the spring of 2020 — and also avoids aggressively demanding praise in exchange for receiving medical assistance, the vaccine rollout could be very beneficial for China’s global image.

Louder conspiracy theories: Not satisfied with merely trumpeting China’s success in containing COVID after February, Chinese officials seem determined to insist that even mishandling the original outbreak in Wuhan might not have been China’s fault. Beijing is dialing up the volume on its propaganda campaign to locate the origins of COVID-19 outside of China. Meanwhile, the authorities are throttling scientific research into the origins of COVID-19 in and around Wuhan.

What happened in 2020

On December 31, 2019, the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission posted a notice (archived post, in Chinese) that marked the first public admission of a problem: An outbreak of an unidentified “viral pneumonia” had occurred in the city, with 27 confirmed cases, seven of them severe. However, the notice implied that there was no reason to worry, since “investigations so far have found no obvious human-to-human transmission and no infections among medical personnel.”

Over the next few days, dozens more were reported to have contracted the new disease and at least half a dozen international airports began to screen passengers arriving from Wuhan for symptoms of pneumonia. On January 9, officials identified the new pneumonia as caused by a coronavirus, the same family of virus that SARS belongs to, but at that point, there were still no confirmed deaths from the new disease. Extremely few people — whether Chinese officials, Chinese medical experts, regular Chinese people, or anyone outside of China — expected that this virus would surpass the 2003 SARS outbreak in scope or severity.

A reassuring official narrative remained in place in the following days, even as the first deaths from the novel coronavirus were reported, and evidence accumulated that the virus was rapidly spreading. As early as January 8, Chinese CDC director Gāo Fú 高福 reportedly acknowledged to his American counterpart that there was a danger of human-to-human transmission, but he did not have authorization to make a public warning.

Meanwhile, the gears of government churned slowly, and bad news was slow to filter up the chain of command: Wuhan government officials were preoccupied with two major political conferences that lasted from January 7 to 17, and many of the top officials in Beijing were focused on sealing a trade deal with the U.S. on January 15. SupChina noted on January 17, “Though the sickness does not appear to be anywhere near as deadly as the SARS epidemic of 2003, it is starting to look like government transparency has not improved.”

It took until January 14, according to the Financial Times, for the country’s top health officials to convene a “confidential meeting in Beijing at which they fretted about a ‘high’ risk of human-to-human transmission.” A public admission that this was true finally came on January 20, and three days later, Wuhan was locked down in quarantine.

But it was too late: The virus had escaped Wuhan, and seeded far beyond not just the city, but the borders of China.

It would still take weeks for medical science to understand that while the new viral disease — declared a public health emergency by the World Health Organization on January 30, and named COVID-19 on February 11 — was not as deadly on a per-case basis as SARS, it is far more difficult to contain, largely because a significant amount of transmission is asymptomatic.

Crushing the coronavirus, clawing back the narrative

Illustration by Derek Zheng

What followed the lockdown in Wuhan was one of the most vulnerable moments in the Chinese government’s recent history, followed by an extraordinary demonstration of its strength. 

As China struggled to cope with the initial wave of COVID-19 cases, a widely accepted narrative emerged that the epidemic was at least worsened, if not tipped out of control, by the government’s restrictions on speech. The February 7 death of Lǐ Wénliàng 李文亮, one of several doctors who were reprimanded for giving an early warning of a new virus, crystallized public resentment about the relationship between censorship and the coronavirus outbreak. 

The New York Times later obtained leaked documents that reveal how worried Chinese officials became during this period, as they issued propaganda directives warning of a potential “butterfly effect” if the “unprecedented challenge” presented by news of Li’s death was not tackled. 

China employed a three-pronged strategy to attempt to reclaim the narrative that the government had failed to respond to the coronavirus outbreak:

  • Censorship of bad news, and punishment of those who were most active in sharing critical views on the government’s response. Individuals targeted include: four citizen journalists, Fāng Bīn 方斌, Chén Qiūshí 陈秋实, Lǐ Zéhuá 李泽华, and Zhāng Zhǎn 张展, who was later sentenced to four years in prison; the Wuhan-based writer Fāng Fāng 方方; and two prominent figures, real estate tycoon Rèn Zhìqiáng 任志强 and Tsinghua University professor Xǔ Zhāngrùn 许章润. 
  • Positive propaganda about the government’s response, or in some cases simply distracting chatter spread by legions of internet commenters, to reduce the temperature of public sentiment during the most sensitive periods.

From epidemic hotspot to one of the least-plagued places in the world

The effectiveness of China’s containment of COVID later in the spring, and continued mass testing, contact tracing, and limited lockdowns in multiple cities throughout the year to keep the virus at bay, restored normal life for the overwhelming majority of Chinese citizens for most of 2020. This is an incredible accomplishment, matched by few other nations in the world, among them Taiwan and New Zealand

Of course, China’s success in managing COVID from February onward — and the abject failure of many other countries, particularly the U.S., in dealing with the pandemic — doesn’t absolve Beijing from its initial failures in December and January. A series of media investigations, from outlets including Caixin and the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times, the Financial Times, the Washington Post, the Associated Press, CNN, and others, have documented those mistakes in detail. 

Beijing soon began to seek a solution to that problem, too. Chinese officials worked to paper over the government’s early mistakes, or distract from them, to dilute the narrative of public health response failure both domestically and internationally:

  • Mask diplomacy: As COVID-19 became a pandemic, China ramped up its donations of masks, PPE (personal protective equipment), and relevant medical supplies to dozens of countries around the globe. These donations — or in some cases, normal sales — of equipment began in late February, and were reactive to outbreaks around the globe, starting with Japan and South Korea, and later moving toward Italy, France, and then Africa and the Americas. 
  • Conspiracy competition: In response to many American politicians promoting a conspiracy theory that COVID-19 originated in a Chinese lab, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhào Lìjiān 赵立坚 suggested, “It might be [the] U.S. army who brought the epidemic to Wuhan.” Beijing then backed away from this particular conspiracy, even as U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo would go on to peddle lies for months
  • Narrative sanitation: In early April, as Wuhan was on the brink of emerging from its long lockdown and China as a whole appeared to have largely contained the spread of COVID-19, Beijing published an official narrative about its response to the virus. That timeline was sanitized, starting later than credible media reports say that signs of trouble emerged in Wuhan, and omitting major missteps between late December and mid-January — but Beijing later doubled down, updating the timeline and insisting its response was entirely timely and transparent.

U.S.-China relations in the Biden-Xi era

What can Biden change after Trump's full-on China assault?

The long downward spiral of U.S.-China relations, kicked off by the trade war in 2018, barely had a month of reprieve in January 2020 with the signing of a trade deal. After daring China to a race to the bottom in media suppression, the entire Trump administration began to push relations toward a new cold war. What happens next?

What to expect in 2021

A review of U.S.-China relations in the final year of the Trump administration follows, but first, here are two widely held expectations about how President-elect Joe Biden will change China policy in the coming months:

One: Bilateral relations will barely budge. While Trump’s favored foreign policy tools, such as tariffs and openly hostile rhetoric, will largely fall out of favor, the basic structural position of U.S.-China relations — including all of the tariffs — will not change for months at least. 

Three key reasons for this surprising continuity are: 

  • There is a broad bipartisan consensus in Washington that the U.S. needs to be much more competitive with China and treat it as a serious rival, if not a hostile power. Partly this is due to more aggressive Chinese actions at home and abroad, but to a significant extent, the Trump team has succeeded in driving U.S.-China relations towards confrontation, and Biden will not have political incentives to dramatically change course.
  • Biden’s team has reportedly been advised to reject initial offers of a reset from Beijing. The bilateral focus is likely to be on reestablishing lines of communication, not making new deals. 
  • COVID-19 in the U.S., which is again spreading uncontrollably, will present an unprecedented domestic challenge that will consume Biden’s political capital until at least the middle of 2021. 

Recent developments, including the last-minute change in “contact guidelines” between U.S. and Taiwanese officials and Biden’s selection of several relatively hard-line Asia policy appointees, further indicate that a reversion to Obama-era China policy is not in the cards.

Two: After a time, Biden will try to recruit American allies to pressure China — but this is also not expected to happen immediately. At the time that Biden was elected, this seemed like a sure thing to happen as soon as possible after he took office. 

But Beijing moved quickly and effectively to postpone this avenue of attack, signing two major global trade deals that don’t include the U.S., but do include nearly all of the allies that Trump had alienated. 

  • The RCEP (Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership), which sets trading standards for 10 Southeast Asian countries plus China, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, and Japan, was signed on November 15
  • The CAI (EU-China Comprehensive Agreement on Investment), which Germany and France have championed, was agreed to with surprising swiftness after China made a series of last-minute concessions — some of them empty promises, such as a pledge to make “sustained efforts” to ratify international conventions against forced labor — at the end of December

Chinese leader Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 even said, shortly after the signing of the RCEP, that Beijing was “actively considering” joining CPTPP, a renegotiated version of the Trans-Pacific Partnership that Trump pulled the U.S. out of in 2017. 

In expected moves that won’t much change U.S.-China relations in 2021, Biden has said that he will immediately rejoin the Paris climate accord and reverse Trump’s withdrawal from the World Health Organization. 

While the U.S. and China will cooperate more on climate change action and pandemic response, these issues could also present new frictions in the relationship. Biden could choose to condemn China’s continued funding of coal-fired power plants, while Beijing will undoubtedly point a finger at the U.S. for having the most cumulative carbon emissions of any country. Public health issues might also be more fraught than expected, given Beijing’s obstruction of the WHO investigation into the origins of COVID-19, and for years to come, the U.S. and China could also be at loggerheads over vaccine diplomacy (once the U.S. begins to bother competing).

What happened in 2020

Relations between the two countries started on a remarkably warm note in January 2020: After a year and a half of spiraling tensions and tariff war, Trump signed a superficial “phase one” trade deal. It focused on encouraging Beijing to make state-directed purchases — exactly the sort of thing that previous American administrations had balked at — without resolving any of the most important economic disputes between the two countries, or even lifting that many tariffs. 

But Trump was happy. The negotiators were exhausted. A “phase two” deal, meant to actually resolve the issues the countries faced, was put on the back burner. Nobody even seemed to mind that Trump’s direct counterpart, Xi Jinping, was not present at the deal signing — Xi sent his trusted economic adviser, Liú Hè 刘鹤, to sign the deal, perhaps to avoid any perceptions that he was soft on the U.S. 

Trump would go on to effusively praise Xi after the deal, even as COVID-19 became a pandemic and the U.S. became its new epicenter. Only after the economic toll of the virus in both China and the U.S. started to become clear did he change his mind about Xi being his best friend. By May, he was fed up, and tweeted, “We just made a great Trade Deal, the ink was barely dry, and the World was hit by the Plague from China. 100 Trade Deals wouldn’t make up the difference.”

Pompeo challenges China to a race to the bottom

While most departments of the Trump administration focused less on China after the trade deal was signed, the U.S. State Department led by Mike Pompeo continued with anti-China moves. On February 18, in a largely symbolic step that department officials said was long in the works and had only coincidental timing with the COVID-19 crisis in China, the U.S. government designated five Chinese state media outlets as “foreign missions,” essentially treating them as extensions of the Chinese government. 

The move sparked a new downward spiral in U.S.-China relations. It came during an extraordinarily sensitive time in Chinese domestic politics, and just two weeks after Beijing had begun raging at the Wall Street Journal for an offensively titled op-ed about COVID-19. Beijing’s backlash on February 19 was entirely predictable: Three WSJ reporters were kicked out of China, the first outright journalist expulsions since 1998. 

Pompeo, however, was undeterred. His team reportedly “proposed the expulsion of some Chinese state media staff members” on February 24, and deputy national security adviser Matt Pottinger on March 2 defended further action against Chinese media as a way to “stand up for the ability of American media outlets to keep reporting the news out of China.” 

The race to the bottom was on. The March 2 action by the State Department was larger scale — effectively kicking out some 60 employees at state-controlled Chinese news organizations — and Beijing, extremely predictably, responded with large-scale journalist expulsions. On March 17, China expelled at least 13 American journalists, including all who worked at the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, and the Washington Post. Multiple Chinese news assistants at American news outlets in China also had their work permits revoked

Pompeo’s State Department didn’t stop there, though, and engaged in blatant racial profiling on May 8 by restricting visas for Chinese journalists at non-American outlets regardless of whether they worked for Chinese state media. Many Chinese journalists in the U.S. spoke of the beacon of American press freedom dimming in their eyes. May 8 also happens to be the day that Chris Buckley, the Australian who served as the New York Times’ star Beijing correspondent, was forced to leave the country. Beijing later threatened further retaliation for the May 8 visa restrictions, but did not take any — perhaps because American news outlets in China had already been thoroughly gutted. 

Conspiracy theories added another dimension to this race to the bottom, with Pompeo and Zhào Lìjiān 赵立坚 both spreading disinformation about the origins of COVID-19, as summarized in the previous section of this Red Paper.

The summer of fear

In the summer of 2020, as Trump gave up on protecting the trade deal and increasingly tried to blame China for the economic devastation wrought by the failed U.S. government response to COVID-19, administration officials unleashed a no-holds-barred torrent of Communist condemnation and China confrontation. (The unlikely administration official to make the most effort to stabilize U.S.-China relations during this time was Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, but he was greatly outnumbered, and overruled by Trump.)

In major speeches over the span of a month, National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien would equate Xi Jinping with Josef Stalin, FBI Director Christopher Wray would label China the “greatest long-term threat” to America’s economic and national security, Attorney General William Barr would claim that China is attempting to “destroy” American institutions, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo would all but declare a new cold war, stopping just short of calling for regime change in Beijing. The White House would later package these and other tough-on-China speeches into a book, with an introduction by O’Brien that characterized the collection as a 21st-century version of the 1946 “Long Telegram” that laid out the U.S. approach to the Soviet Union during the Cold War.

In July, the Associated Press reported, the “fear that Trump might be a one-term president began to take hold” among Trump administration officials, and many foreign policy moves were made with an intent to “box in Biden” and prevent him from reverting to more traditional stances, including on China. One of the first of these moves was for the U.S. State Department to more explicitly declare China’s claims in the South China Sea to be illegitimate. The short-notice closure of the Chinese consulate in Houston may also have been motivated by a desire to lock in a more confrontational approach to China.

Other anti-China moves in the second half of 2020 may have had a variety of motivations.

  • Some moves were in reaction to Beijing’s policies, and had wide bipartisan support in Washington, such as sanctions in response to the imposition of a national security law on Hong Kong or human rights abuses in Xinjiang. The moves by the Trump administration to strengthen ties with Taiwan may also fit into this category.
  • Some were obvious political ploys to bend the election narrative away from Trump’s catastrophic negligence on COVID-19 and beef up his “tough on China” credentials in the lead-up to the November election — see the rushed, and failed, executive orders banning TikTok and WeChat.
  • Some were more hard-line versions of previous unilateral moves against China, such as the tightened sanctions on Huawei put in place in September. Later sanctions against China’s leading chipmaker, SMIC, were a logical next step to suppress Chinese technology after moves against Huawei.

Articles on SupChina about other aspects of U.S.-China relations that the Trump administration changed dramatically in its final year, and how Biden might approach them differently:

Hong Kong after the national security law

Beijing crushes the democracy movement in Hong Kong

After mass protests in 2019 that directly challenged the authority of the central government, Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law on Hong Kong in the summer of 2020. The law has been used to disqualify opposition figures from public office, intimidate pro-democracy voices into silence, and ensure that mass demonstrations never happen again.

What to expect in 2021

A review of developments in Hong Kong in the 2020 follows, but first, here are three trends in the city’s immediate future that SupChina will be tracking closely:

Greater Bay Area: The plan to give economic incentives to develop Hong Kong and integrate it with its neighboring cities in the Pearl River Delta, especially Shenzhen, will accelerate. Beijing sees the 2019 protests as primarily driven by economics, in contrast with how the protests are generally perceived abroad as a fight against political oppression, though the view from Hong Kong itself is more mixed

Patriotic education: When Beijing doesn’t blame the protests on economic inequality and lack of good jobs for disaffected young people, it points the finger at insidious lies about China spread in Hong Kong by foreign forces. The cleansing of textbooks and enforcement of political correctness among teachers has already begun. 

Refugees: A small but significant number of activists will continue to flee the city, primarily for Taiwan and the U.K. Ten activists who made a break for Taiwan were arrested in August and charged in December, a spectacle that could repeat itself in 2021. The status of political refugees from Hong Kong — whom Beijing will uniformly brand as terrorists — will become a sticking point in China relations for multiple countries. 

What happened in 2020

Background

It is a strange thing to remember now, in the midst of a pandemic. In October 2019, after months of mass anti-government demonstrations by protesters who went to great lengths to shield themselves from tear gas and protect their identities, Hong Kong banned the wearing of face masks

The Hong Kong High Court soon ruled that the face covering ban — invoked by Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng (林鄭月娥 Lín Zhèng Yuè’é Lam4 Zeng6 Jyut6 Ngo4) using colonial-era legislation that had not been used in more than 50 years — was unconstitutional under the city’s constitution, the Basic Law. The Hong Kong Bar Association agreed

But then, Beijing clearly warned Hong Kong: We make the laws. Zāng Tiěwěi 臧铁伟, the spokesperson of the Legislative Affairs Commission of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress (NPC), asserted the supremacy of the NPC over the Hong Kong High Court. 

“No other institution has the right to make judgments or decisions” on whether a law is in accordance with the city’s Basic Law, he said. 

At the time, the opinion of the National People’s Congress in Beijing on how to interpret Hong Kong’s Basic Law was largely irrelevant — the face mask ban was rolled back and generally not enforced, though it does technically remain in place for protests.

Today, Beijing’s opinions on what is legal and illegal in Hong Kong are no longer a matter of rhetoric.

The death of the rule of law in Hong Kong?

In 2020, the P.R.C. government stripped away some of the most important legal separations between Hong Kong and the mainland. Beijing’s key act was to completely bypass the city’s legislature and impose a national security law on June 30

The clear intent of the law is to intimidate pro-democracy voices in Hong Kong into silence, and punish those who commit vaguely defined crimes such as expressing “secessionist intent” by saying protest slogans. Those arrested under the law will be tried in mainland courts, which are controlled by the Chinese Communist Party. 

The national security law has fundamentally altered the role and the rule of law in Hong Kong, a fact recognized by countries such as the U.K., Canada, and Australia, which all subsequently suspended their extradition treaties with the territory. The U.S., which did not have a Hong Kong extradition treaty to begin with, took the extreme step of ending all special economic treatment of Hong Kong. The American government then issued multiple rounds of sanctions on officials in Hong Kong and Beijing that it identified as responsible for the erosion of the territory’s autonomy. 

Even before the national security law went into effect, the rule of law was under attack in Hong Kong. As Beijing’s representatives and state media became more aggressive in calling for prosecution of protesters, calling them “terrorists” and “black-clad thugs,” city officials obliged, rounding up pro-democracy leaders in the city. Freedom of the press continued to deteriorate and police accountability worsened

But the pace of repression rapidly picked up in the second half of 2020, after the national security law was in place. The law has been used to subjugate two key parts of Hong Kong society:

  • The Legislative Council: Within a month of the law taking effect, a dozen pro-democracy candidates were barred from running for office because of their objections to the law. In November, four pro-democracy politicians were disqualified by a legal decision in Beijing, and the remaining 15 in the opposition camp said they would resign in protest, leaving all opposition camp seats empty. 
  • Media: Jimmy Lai (黎智英 Lí Zhìyīng, Lai4 Zi3 Jing1), the founder of pro-democracy news outlet Apple Daily and one of Hong Kong’s most vocal critics of Beijing, was arrested in August and his media property was raided. In December, he was charged with “colluding with foreign forces to endanger national security,” a new crime under the law, punishable by life in prison

Meanwhile, the prosecution of those who participated in acts of protest or dissent continue. Three prominent young pro-democracy activists were sentenced to jail in December, and mass raids were conducted in early 2021, leading to 53 arrests.

The human right atrocity in Xinjiang

Xi Jinping defends Uyghur cultural genocide as ‘completely correct’

In 2020, the scale of mass internment of Uyghurs and severity of cultural destruction in Xinjiang were exposed in ever-greater detail. But Beijing is not backing down from assimilation at any cost: Chinese leader Xi Jinping publicly defended the government’s strategy, and reports from Tibet and Inner Mongolia confirm China’s growing repression of the languages, cultures, and identities of the people of its borderlands.

A brief overview of the Xinjiang situation

In the middle of 2017, reports began to trickle out from China’s far-western region of Xinjiang indicating a dramatic uptick in policing and propaganda directed at Uyghurs and other ethnic minority Turkic Muslims. Over the next year, this trickle became a flood, and extensive documentation from publicly available government documents, eyewitness testimony, and satellite imagery confirmed a new horror: The Chinese government was engaged in the largest mass internment of an ethnic minority since World War II

The gulag that China built has continued to expand, securitize, and evolve in the time since. Already by the end of 2018, it had become well established that about a million people had been detained in extralegal, political reeducation camps in Xinjiang. Over the next year, multiple reports of forced labor in and adjacent to the internment camps, with both Chinese and foreign companies as beneficiaries, raised the stakes of China’s crackdown even higher. Further evidence in 2020 showed continued construction of new camps, and the presence of factories inside at least 135 detention facilities

Darren Byler, an anthropologist who studies Uyghur culture and writes the Xinjiang column for SupChina, has described the aim of Beijing’s campaign as “social re-engineering” — to completely reformat the society of Uyghurs and other Muslim ethnic minorities so that they will be politically loyal, secular, and economically productive. 

Cultural genocide is also an accurate term. In September 2020, the New York Times published disturbing photos of mosques in Xinjiang that had been desecrated — turned into bars or shops — and Uyghur shrines that had been demolished. This corroborated satellite image analysis by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI) that found the majority of mosques and important Islamic sacred sites in Xinjiang have been damaged or destroyed since 2017. In contrast to a decade ago, the Chinese state now micromanages the most important life-cycle events for Uyghurs: baby namings, circumcisions, funerals, and weddings

None of this bothers Xí Jìnpíng 习近平. According to the most detailed public comments he has given so far, the Chinese leader said in late September that the “strategy for governing Xinjiang is completely correct.”

What comes next, and further reading

Judging by Xi’s comments, and by an increasingly aggressive campaign to deny atrocities — the Chinese Foreign Ministry ended 2020 by calling reports of human rights abuses the “lie of the century” — China appears set to totally ignore international criticism.

Recent reports from other ethnic minority regions including Tibet — where a mass labor program appears to follow the Xinjiang model — and Inner Mongolia — where officials are diluting Mongolian-language instruction in schools — also confirm that Beijing is not backing down from an assimilationist mindset. A so-called “second-generation ethnic policy” (第二代民族政策 dì èr dài mínzú zhèngcè) concept, which regards China’s constitutional protections for ethnic minorities as a mistaken holdover from the Soviet system, appears to have significant support in Beijing.

But as Beijing pursues the assimilation of Uyghurs and other Turkic Muslims at any cost, international condemnation continues to grow louder and more coordinated, and include more explicit references to genocide. There is a non-zero chance that the U.S. and its allies will choose to boycott the 2022 Beijing Olympics as a result.

A reckoning for Chinese Big Tech

Ant Group IPO is suspended and antitrust enforcement begins for China’s internet companies

The last few months of 2020 were a nightmare for Jack Ma, the majority controller of Ant Group and co-founder of Alibaba, and other tech tycoons in China. After Ant Group’s gargantuan IPO was suspended, Beijing began to rapidly pursue antitrust enforcement against the entire internet sector for the first time.

Ant Group underfoot

In the fast-moving world of Chinese internet companies, most of 2020 moved at a pace even more frenzied than usual. Ecommerce giants, like Alibaba, and financial service providers, like Ant Group, were some of the key beneficiaries of widespread COVID-19 lockdowns early in the year that kept consumers cooped up indoors. When Ant Group filed for a massive IPO in August on both the Hong Kong and Shanghai STAR stock markets, the company revealed that it had raked in more profit in the first half of 2020 ($3.18 billion) than in the entirety of 2019 ($2.63 billion). 

In early November, everything came crashing down for Ant Group, as the Shanghai Stock Exchange made a surprise announcement that it had suspended the IPO. At the time, SupChina suggested four possible motives for the move:

  • Retaliation against Ant’s majority controller, Jack Ma (马云 Mǎ Yún), after he criticized China’s state-dominated banking system in a speech on October 24
  • Worries about overheated investor enthusiasm and risks to the Shanghai STAR market, which had been churning out dozens of successful, albeit much smaller-scale and more manageable IPOs throughout the year.
  • The need to have Ant comply with new microlending restrictions 
  • Genuine regulator discomfort with Ant’s size and sway over China’s financial system.

Developments in subsequent weeks made clear that the Ant Group IPO suspension was about more than just the punishment of a particularly outspoken private entrepreneur — though according to Wall Street Journal reporting, it was also that. Jack Ma has kept an unusually low profile in recent months, to the point that his whereabouts became a subject of wild speculation around the turn of the new year. 

A rectification of “disorderly” capital

For China’s entire internet sector, antitrust regulation was quickly rolled out and applied in unprecedented ways in the weeks following the IPO suspension. Alibaba, China Literature (a business spun off from Tencent), and Hive Box, an ecommerce company owned by SF Express, were among the first companies targeted in the new crackdown. 

  • Companies with a “variable interest entity” (VIE) legal structure, popular among listed tech companies, could no longer avoid fines under China’s 2008 Anti-Monopoly Law. 
  • Beijing’s determination to rein in China’s fastest-growing private enterprises was emphasized in a Politburo meeting on December 11 (English, Chinese), which concluded that China should “reinforce anti-monopoly and prevent capital from expanding in a disorderly fashion” (反垄断和防止资本无序扩张 fǎn lǒngduàn hé fángzhǐ zīběn wúxù kuòzhāng).
  • In further bad news for Jack Ma, regulators then opened an antitrust investigation into Alibaba, the company he co-founded. 
  • Beijing now “plans to push tech giants including Ant Group, Tencent and JD.com to share consumer loan data to prevent excess borrowing and fraud,” per Reuters

The government has popular support for a broad crackdown on Big Tech. After the Ant Group IPO suspension, Chinese social media erupted with scathing criticism of Ma, and many expressed a sentiment that Ant Group — despite filling an important niche by providing microloans to small businesses and individual borrowers — is actually a loan shark in disguise. Many in China are also eager to see the end of monopolistic practices by Alibaba and others, including a tactic known as “pick one of two,” where a large ecommerce platform will strong-arm small businesses into exclusive contracts.

Undiplomatic dealings Down Under

China airs 14 grievances with Australia

In one of the most aggressive moves in recent Chinese diplomacy, Beijing cut off billions of dollars of Australian trade and then spelled out a litany of complaints about Canberra. But was the airing of grievances the peak of a historically terrible period in Australia-China relations, or just a taste of future tensions between China and Western countries?

Beijing’s warning to Western countries

“No matter how many eyes they have, five or ten or whatever, should anyone dare to undermine China’s sovereignty, security, and development interests, they should be careful not to get their eyes poked out.” 

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, and infamously aggressive “wolf warrior” diplomat, Zhào Lìjiān 赵立坚 made this remark in a press briefing on November 19 (English, Chinese), in response to a joint statement on Hong Kong by the U.S., Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the U.K. 

Zhao was referring, of course, to the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing partnership between those countries. Each of the five countries has toughened its stance on China in recent years, and all except New Zealand have seen relations with China markedly deteriorate since 2016. For example, two Canadians were detained in China in late 2018 in retaliation for the arrest of Huawei executive Mèng Wǎnzhōu 孟晚舟, and any resolution of the Canadian hostage crisis remains uncertain.  In 2020, however, none saw a downward spiral in China relations as severe as Australia. 

Context: Australia has been on high alert about foreign influence from Beijing since mid-2017, when media investigations revealed avenues of Communist Party influence, often through the United Front Work Department, in both the Labor and Liberal parties. Significant events since then include:

Australia also notably became the first country other than the U.S. to ban the Chinese telecom companies Huawei and ZTE from building 5G networks, in August 2018.

Timeline of major events in 2020

April

Australia joins other countries, including Britain, France, Germany, and the U.S., in calling for more transparency from China on COVID-19. Prime Minister Scott Morrison then goes further, and proposes that international investigators should be sent into China. The Chinese ambassador to Australia, Chéng Jìngyè 成竞业, calls this idea “dangerous” and threatens economic retaliation.

May

China threatens to impose tariffs on Australian barley, and suspends beef imports from four Australian companies. Zhao Lijian gives a half-hearted denial that this is a pressure tactic, and adds, “The Australian side’s recent erroneous words and deeds have upset the Chinese people.” Steep tariffs on barley soon follow.

June

Beijing issues travel warnings for Chinese citizens going to Australia and Chinese students in the country, citing an increase in racial discrimination. Morrison calls the travel warnings “rubbish.” Australian intelligence services then conduct a raid of the house of a Labor Party politician, Shaoquett Moselmane, on suspicion of Chinese government influence, and China responds by saying that it had “caught red-handed” an Australian spy in Shanghai.

July

Australia follows Canada in canceling its extradition treaty with Hong Kong after Beijing’s imposition of the national security law on the territory.

August

Chéng Lěi 成蕾, a Chinese-born Australian citizen who works for Chinese state international broadcaster CGTN, is detained in Beijing for unspecified reasons.

September

While Cheng’s fate is still unknown, Bill Birtles and Michael Smith, the only two China-based reporters for Australian news outlets, attempt to flee the country upon the advice of Australian diplomats. Beijing places exit bans on the two men, and after tense diplomatic negotiations, they undergo short interviews with police and then leave for Australia. Around the same time, Australia searches the homes of four Chinese journalists and revokes the visas of two Chinese scholars.

October

China’s economic pressure on Australia continues to increase, and is estimated to now affect imports of beef, barley, cotton, coal, and wine worth up to $19 billion a year.

November

As the pressure campaign continues, Beijing dispenses with vague admonitions and begins to make its grievances explicit. Zhao Lijian first identifies seven areas of disagreement: China’s policies on Hong Kong, Xinjiang, and Taiwan, and Australia’s stances on 5G and investment, in addition to the raids on Chinese journalists and Australia’s advocacy on COVID-19 accountability. Then, the Chinese embassy in Canberra expands the list to 14 grievances.

Recent developments and implications for 2021

A social media controversy soon after the airing of grievances has demonstrated the depth of ill will between the Chinese and Australian governments. At the end of November, Zhao Lijian trolled the Australian government by tweeting a photoshopped image of an Australian soldier holding a knife to an Afghan child’s throat, in response to an official report on Australian military war crimes. Scott Morrison demanded the Chinese government delete the “repugnant” and “falsified image,” making easy work for Chinese propagandists eager to press the narrative that Western governments are more concerned with attacking China than protecting human rights. 

This also relates to one potential motivation for China’s aggressive pressuring of Australia this year: Beijing wants to put wedges between America and its allies, particularly in the Five Eyes, and Chinese leaders may see Australia as the American ally that it can provoke with the least cost. The New York Times described the view of Australian scholar David Brophy this way: “China often condemns Australia for doing America’s bidding, when in fact, Australia is trying desperately to cajole the United States into deeper engagement.” One reason that Australia wants more U.S. engagement is because the Australian economy is deeply dependent on China. In other words, Australia does not have much room to distance itself from the U.S. in response to Chinese criticism and pressure, while Beijing feels free to use Australia as an outlet for nationalistic anger. 

The list of Australia’s 14 sins made clear that Beijing wants to hold Canberra accountable for independent media reporting that it does not like, for the free speech of MPs in the Australian parliament, and for even the indirect suggestion that China may be responsible for cyberattacks, among other offenses. “An old view was that China used econ[omic] coercion when core interests had been crossed. That’s outdated,” commented Rush Doshi, the director of the Brookings China Strategy Initiative. 

But Beijing did not stop there: China has imposed tariffs on Australian wine that will double or triple its price, making the market “unviable” for Australian exporters. Meanwhile, “China is paying through the nose for coal from North America” to “snub Aussie coal.” The massive Chinese tariffs on Australian wine, which practically wipe out a market of $800 million a year, are due to stay in place up until the end of March 2021, and may be extended an additional five months beyond that. Australia has said it will challenge China’s tariffs at the WTO, but the dispute resolution process could take years. 

Canberra and Beijing are not going to make up anytime soon. Australian farmers, miners, and wine producers will be spending a lot of time in 2021 looking for new markets other than China.

Old wounds deepen on the China-India border

A bloody clash in the Himalayas

Unresolved territorial claims from the Sino-Indian War of 1962 erupted again in violence in the summer of 2020, leading to the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers and an unknown number of Chinese casualties. Half a year later, with the conflict ever farther from resolution, tens of thousands of soldiers are enduring a brutal Himalayan winter.

Background

Since their establishments in 1949 and 1950, the People’s Republic of China and the Republic of India have never had a mutually agreed-upon border. The disagreement was one of the causes of the Sino-Indian War of 1962, and of many decades of simmering tensions.

Today, a so-called Line of Actual Control (LAC) roughly sketches where one country’s sovereignty begins and another ends, but as a retired Indian ambassador to China told a journalist, “There is no LAC. Period. There is no mutually agreed line. And either side can thus make any claims it wants.”

In 2020, the first open conflict over the LAC occurred since the 1960s. It included the first casualties in over half a century and, separately, the first use of live firearms since 1975.

Timeline of major events in 2020

May

Possibly in response to Indian infrastructure development near the LAC, China begins to mobilize larger numbers of troops to the border.

June

Only days after a deescalation was apparent, a hand-to-hand melee between border troops leaves 20 Indian soldiers dead. China declines to confirm any casualty statistics, and both sides blame the other for violence. In response to what is widely perceived in India as a national humiliation, New Delhi bans TikTok, WeChat, and dozens of other Chinese apps. Beijing, without a hint of irony, calls India’s justifications for censorship “ambiguous and far-fetched.”

July

China and India publicly agree to a fragile détente, but privately continue to apply pressure. Beijing makes new territorial claims on its border with Bhutan — a key player the last time China had a border dispute with India, in 2017 — and New Delhi bans an additional 47 Chinese apps.

August

Multiple rounds of bilateral talks make no visible progress, and New Delhi continues to turn the screws on Chinese business and even academic connections.

September

After India accuses China of “provocative military movements” near Pangong Tso Lake, it bans another bundle of Chinese apps. A few days later, both sides accuse the other of firing warning shots with live ammunition, the first use of firearms on the border since 1975.

October

India strengthens relations with the U.S., by participating in a meeting of an unofficial anti-China “Quad” alliance between the two countries plus Australia and Japan, and signing a military-information-sharing agreement with Washington.

November

India bans a fourth wave of Chinese apps, and puts more pressure on imports and investments from China. China continues its buildup along a disputed border with India and Bhutan. According to a Bloomberg report, India has lost control of “about 300 square kilometers (115 square miles)” of land since the border standoff began.

2021: A hot year in the Himalayas?

By some estimates, tens of thousands of Chinese soldiers remain stationed high up in the Himalayas, while Indian troops are “well-entrenched to counter any misadventure” according to India’s Ministry of Defence. The possibility of further violent clashes should not be discounted. 

With China continuing to build a new village “more than a mile inside what Bhutan considers its territory,” the possibility of a multi-front border standoff involving India and China in 2021 is also not unthinkable. 

Pakistan, sometimes called China’s only true ally and beneficiary of Belt and Road largesse, remains China’s “iron brother.” But with Nepal’s China-friendly government starting 2021 in a political crisis, it could be a hot year along and beyond China’s mountainous southern borders.  

India-U.S. relations appear set to continue to strengthen. The border clash has badly damaged India’s hopes to maintain “strategic autonomy” between the U.S. and China. India quickly soured on China after the bloody clash in June — for example, in August, an India Today poll found that 84% of Indians believe Chinese President Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 had “betrayed” their president, Narendra Modi.

India’s participation in the “Quad” (an informal defense alliance including Australia, Japan, and the U.S.) also appears likely to deepen, though it’s not clear that the four nation grouping will be anything more than symbolic.

The challenges of developing critical technologies

China struggles for semiconductor self-sufficiency

In Beijing’s 14th Five-Year Plan, covering the years 2021–2025, one of the key goals is to develop “critical technologies.” Perhaps no technology is more critical than semiconductors, where China aims to ramp up its domestic supply from 16% to 70% of its needs. In 2021, we may find out if this goal is realistic.

Background

Developing domestic technology innovation has long been a priority for Beijing, for multiple reasons, including driving economic growth beyond middle-income levels, and warding off the risks of depending on other countries for technology inputs. 

These tasks have only become more urgent in recent years, particularly since 2018, when the Trump administration’s attacks on ZTE — later reversed by President Trump — and then Huawei demonstrated Beijing’s vulnerability to foreign pressure on its tech supply chains. In 2020, the U.S. government significantly tightened its restrictions on suppliers to Huawei, and expanded its tech blacklist to include dozens of other Chinese technology companies, including leading chipmaker SMIC

Semiconductors play a central role in any country’s technology ambitions, as the most advanced new products need the most cutting-edge processors. However, the ability to produce the most advanced semiconductors, at the 7-nanometer level and smaller, almost entirely lies with the U.S., Taiwan, South Korea, and several European countries, making China especially vulnerable to supply chain pressure.

2020: A year of setbacks and stimulus

Beijing saw major developments in its path toward semiconductor self-sufficiency in 2020, though they were mostly negative. Still, officials are pressing onward, and developing “critical technologies” now occupies a core place in the government’s 14th Five-Year Plan, covering the years 2021–2025. 

The setbacks:

  • HSMC (Wuhan Hongxin Semiconductor Manufacturing), one of China’s leading semiconductor developers, abruptly halted construction of a semiconductor plant in Wuhan over a shortage of funds. HSMC had stated that this plant was established in 2017 and had planned to build two production lines, one for 14-nanometer chips and another for highly advanced 7-nanometer chips, which no company in mainland China can currently build. It is now unclear when China may begin to domestically produce 7-nanometer chips.
  • Tsinghua Unigroup, another leader in developing Chinese semiconductors, said it would default on $450 million in bonds
  • Sanctions on SMIC, as mentioned earlier. 

The plans to press on:

  • Major tax incentives were announced: Established integrated circuit projects may get up to 10 years of corporate income tax exemption, provided they develop 28-nanometer or more advanced chips. Enterprises that produce chips between 28 nanometers and 65 nanometers would receive a tax exemption for five years, on top of a 50% discount on the corporate rate for the following five years. 
  • NICU (Nanjing Integrated Circuit University), China’s first integrated circuit “university,” was established in October. Though it may be better described as a “talent training organization,” it aims to play an important role in addressing China’s talent shortage in its semiconductor industry. 
  • An estimated $1.4 trillion is being allocated for the development of critical technologies through 2025, according to a draft of China’s 14th Five-Year Plan. Semiconductors are sure to play a vital role in these efforts. China’s ambitious goal is to produce 70% of its chip needs domestically by 2025; by late 2020, only 16% of the country’s chips came from homegrown companies.

With the new tax incentives, Beijing knows that at least some money will be wasted. A spokesperson for the National Development and Reform Commission admitted that “some ‘three noes’ companies — no experience, no technology, and no talent — have joined the industry,” and vowed to be stricter with choosing semiconductor projects to promote in the future. Yet, nearly inevitably, some more companies will fail in 2021.

If more sanctions come, would they matter?

Some commentators, such as Dan Wang, technology analyst at Gavekal Dragonomics, have argued that the U.S. government’s rapidly expanding tech blacklists may backfire. For the first time, he wrote in December 2020, it is “not hard to find [technology] executives in Beijing who say they’re eager to buy local,” both because they worry that their companies may end up being blacklisted next, and because many American suppliers can no longer guarantee semiconductors for Chinese companies. In other words, the stepped-up action of the last year of the Trump administration has aligned incentives in the Chinese technology industry to truly cut off dependence on American semiconductors. Other analysts have said that American sanctions will act as only a “modest brake” on China’s technology ambitions.

At this point, it is unclear whether the Biden administration would continue to significantly tighten the screws on technology input supplies to Chinese companies. Whether the U.S. does increase its pressure or not, 2021 is unlikely to be a breakout year for Chinese semiconductor companies, but developments during the year could provide important metrics on China’s progress toward self-sufficiency.

