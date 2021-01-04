Links for Monday, January 4, 2021

Notable China news from around the web.

The editors

WORTH THINKING ABOUT

Pieces of news or analysis that caught our eye:

“Fears that the Biden administration will offer problematic concessions to China in order to secure climate cooperation are overwrought, built on a false narrative of the past, and focused on the wrong question,” writes Ryan Hass of the Brookings Institution. An excerpt from his analysis:

Although the circumstances of the current U.S.-China relationship differ from the U.S.-Soviet relationship during the Cold War, the logic that led the United States and the Soviet Union to negotiate nuclear arms limitations and jointly eradicate smallpox at the same time as engaging in proxy wars similarly applies to the United States and China today. Coordinating with Beijing to address discrete problems need not, and should not, impede the Biden administration from confronting China in other areas of the relationship where Chinese actions challenge American interests or values. Such capacity for compartmentalization is a hallmark of how mature global powers dispassionately deal with one another.

MORE NEWS FROM AROUND THE WORLD

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT:

POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

  • Chengdu LGBT+ organizations under investigation
    China’s gay capital Chengdu forced to adapt as government tightens controls / AFP via SCMP
    “Some in the gay community say a spike in the number of domestic LGBTQ visitors — unable to travel overseas because of the coronavirus pandemic — drew unwanted attention from city authorities…Major gay bars in the city were temporarily shut down, ostensibly to control a public health crisis. Then, an activist said, all of the city’s LGBTQ organizations were suddenly investigated.”
  • Environmentalist frozen in Tibet waters?
    Wang Xiangjun: China’s ‘Glacier Bro’ presumed dead / BBC
    Wáng Xiāngjūn 王相军, 30, “was reportedly exploring a glacial waterfall when he disappeared on December 20… His body has not yet been found, but his social media account appeared to confirm his death on Saturday.”
  • Death of a beloved child star
    Death of child star Sun Qiaolu raises cardiovascular awareness among Gen Z / Caixin
    Sūn Qiáolù 孙侨潞, 25, “who played a leading role in a beloved Chinese kids television show called Balala the Fairies, died following a heart attack on the first day of 2021.”

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng. Read more

Suggested for you

Foreign Affairs

Did the EU rush into the China investment deal before the 2020 deadline?

Jeremy Goldkorn
Science & Health

China ramps up COVID-19 vaccinations, approves Sinopharm shot

Lucas Niewenhuis

Box Office 2020: China tops world, even though ticket sales were down 70%

Jiayun Feng
pinduoduo

‘Who isn’t trading life for money?’ asks Pinduoduo after overworked employee dies

Jiayun Feng

Putting China back on track: Zhan Tianyou, father of China’s railroad

Alex Colville
China's rising winter sports athletes

China sports in 2020 — and what to expect in 2021

Gerry Harker