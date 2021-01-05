Links for Tuesday, January 5, 2021

A program of “ethnic fusion” is spreading far beyond Xinjiang, where the most well-documented and extreme abuses have occured, the Wall Street Journal reports.

  • The WSJ details previously reported stories, including on the dilution of Mongolian language instruction in Inner Mongolia, a labor training program in Tibet that raised alarms, and a crackdown in Hainan.
  • The WSJ also reports new details on “convenience police stations,” part of the security networks in Tibet that were applied on a grand scale in Xinjiang, being set up in cities from three separate regions with high concentrations of ethnic minorities: Guangxi, Qinghai, and Gansu. “None of the three cities has been the site of terrorist attacks or serious ethnic violence in recent years,” the WSJ notes.

MORE NEWS FROM AROUND THE WORLD

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT:

POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

