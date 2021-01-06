Links for Wednesday, January 6, 2021

Wáng Wéntāo 王文涛 has the investor-friendly background that one might expect from China’s next commerce minister. But it’s political credentials that might be key to his success amid increasing hostility with the U.S.

Wang, 56, has held top positions in a number of provincial capitals across China, and was most recently governor of northeast Heilongjiang Province for more than two years. He replaces Zhōng Shān 钟山, who has reached the retirement age of 65 for ministerial-level officials.

Minxin Pei writes:

As the [U.S.-China] trade war and tech war…escalated after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, Chinese leaders concluded that they must prioritize national security in their economic planning…

Since 2021 is the first year of the CCP’s 14th five-year plan, the priority tasks for the year set by last year’s Central Economic Work Conference naturally reflect the two prongs of China’s new economic strategy: technological self-sufficiency and growth based mainly on domestic consumption.

  • Essay: Freedom in post-COVID China
    In a topsy-turvy pandemic world, China offers its version of freedom / NYT (porous paywall)
    “Citizens of China don’t have freedom of speech, freedom of worship or freedom from fear — three of the four freedoms articulated by President Franklin D. Roosevelt — but they have the freedom to move around and lead a normal day-to-day life.”

