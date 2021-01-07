Links for Thursday, January 7, 2021

Notable China news from around the world.

The editors

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

Yuanfudao told Caixin it had secured $300 million in a December financing round… The company’s U.S.-listed rivals such as GSX Techedu Inc. and TAL Education Group are also rushing to raise fresh cash, even as the requirement to spend big on marketing means any chance of a profit remains remote — indeed losses are widening.

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT:

POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:

Ask European envoys if the EU erred by agreeing to a deal now, and they are divided. Some insist that Europe risked irrelevance if it had waited for a new American president. They add that this modest accord does not preclude co-ordinated action later. Others regret the decision to hand China a political win at Mr Biden’s expense. Not one of the diplomats argues that Europe underestimated its leverage, and could have struck a better deal.

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

Read more

