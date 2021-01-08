Links for Friday, January 8, 2021

The editors

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT: 

POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:

  • Debt relief for the D.R.C.
    China cancels Democratic Republic of Congo loans as it joins Belt and Road / SCMP
    “Beijing writes off US$28 million in matured loans and pledges US$17 million of support in a country where Chinese firms already dominate mining sector.”
  • Uyghur forced labor in the solar panel supply chain?
    Chinese solar companies tied to use of forced labor / NYT (porous paywall)
    “Major solar companies including GCL-Poly, East Hope Group, Daqo New Energy, Xinte Energy and Jinko Solar are named in the report as bearing signs of using some forced labor, according to Horizon Advisory, which specializes in Chinese-language research.”

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

  • Small underwear turns wedding into New Year’s party
    Wedding canceled over too-tight underwear: Chinese local wedding tradition goes trending / What’s on Weibo
    “According to local customs [in Guizhou Province], the groom’s side was supposed to buy the bride a new outfit from top to bottom, including shoes (a custom called shàngtoulǐ “上头礼”). But because the undergarment purchased by the groom was too tight, the wedding ceremony was called off at the very last moment… Not wanting to waste the expensive food and arrangements, the groom’s relatives decided to turn the wedding reception into a New Year’s party instead.”
  • Graffiti from across China
    Great walls of China: Beijing’s burgeoning graffiti scene – in pictures / Guardian
  • The disturbing biological sketches of Xiè Kùn 谢困
    Project Gross-out / Neocha
    “Dismembered body parts piled up in a bathtub, two human torsos conjoined by their intestines, and a rotten decapitated head being held by the victim themself. Perusing the works of Xie Kun can be a spine-chilling experience… Ego death and the meaning of existence are themes that she mostly hones in on.”

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng. Read more

