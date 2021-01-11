Editor’s note for Monday, January 11, 2021
A note from the editor of today's SupChina Access newsletter.
My thoughts today:
China has seen its biggest daily increase in COVID-19 cases in over five months, as new infections continue to rise in Hebei, the province that surrounds Beijing.
Reuters reports that “Hebei accounted for 82 of the 85 new local infections reported on January 10” by the National Health Commission (NHC). Liaoning Province reported two new cases, Beijing one case, and there were 18 imported infections.
The numbers are tiny in comparison with infection counts in the United States, but China’s well-oiled quarantine-and-test machine is going into action, with Hebei Province in “wartime” mode. This week also brings epidemic prevention measures back to Beijing and other cities, as well as official warnings (in Chinese) to keep Chinese New Year travel to a minimum. As one of our Beijing correspondents observed in a Zoom call this morning, the numbers are so small in China, but people are actually changing their behavior already.
Our word of the day is this rude tweet (这条言辞粗鲁的推文 zhè tiáo yáncí cūlǔ de tuīwén). That is how China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson today (in Chinese, English) characterized this tweet from the U.S. “Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom” on a now-removed tweet from the Chinese Embassy in Washington D.C. that said Uyghur women were no longer “baby-making machines” thanks to China’s policies in Xinjiang.
—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief