Links for Monday, January 11, 2021

Notable China news from around the web.

The editors

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

  • Qualitative measures against U.S. companies
    China gives U.S. tech the silent treatment / WSJ (paywall)
    Cisco Systems and Applied Materials are both reportedly encountering delays in Chinese approval for mergers. 
  • Jitters on the Chinese markets
    China stocks drop on bubble fears after reaching 2008 high / Bloomberg (porous paywall)
    “Jitters are appearing in China’s $11 trillion equity market after the gauge surpassed its bubble peak in 2015. While overall valuations are lower than back then, the gauge of consumer staples now trades at a heady 11 times price to book.”

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT: 

POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:

  • Lighthizer urges continuation of Trump trade policy
    Trade chief Lighthizer urges Biden to keep tariffs on China / WSJ (paywall)
    “Keep tariffs on China — all of them — even if that raises prices for U.S. businesses and consumers, he said. Weaken the World Trade Organization so that it can’t overrule U.S. policies, and make it harder for American companies to move overseas despite the cost to their competitiveness.”
  • Xi wishes Kim “success in socialist development”
    China’s Xi congratulates North Korea’s Kim on new title / Reuters
    “Chinese President Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 has congratulated North Korea leader Kim Jong Un on being elected as general secretary of the ruling Workers’ Party…Kim was elected on Sunday, taking over the title from his late father.”
    See also: Xinhua report in English and Chinese

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

  • Killing of Chinese grad student in Chicago
    Victim of shooting spree identified as student from China / AP via WBEZ Chicago
    “University of Chicago officials have identified the first victim of Saturday’s deadly shooting rampage as Yiran Fan, a 30-year-old PhD student of financial economics.”

 

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng.

