Links for Tuesday, January 12, 2021

Notable China news from around the web.

The editors

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT: 

China is battling its biggest coronavirus outbreak in months, imposing lockdowns on hard-hit areas, quarantining more than 20 million people and urging citizens to forgo unnecessary travel as the Lunar New Year holiday approaches in February…

On Tuesday, China’s National Health Commission reported 42 new cases of locally transmitted symptomatic infection, a day after recording 85 such cases — its highest daily count in six months.

POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:

  • Critic of internet censorship guilty of “picking quarrels,” etc.
    Chinese ‘Great Firewall’ critic Zhang Jialong ‘jailed for 18 months’ / SCMP
    Zhɑ̄ng Jiɑ̌lóng 张贾龙, a “former journalist who once urged the United States to help ‘tear down’ Beijing’s online censorship regime has been sentenced to a year and a half in jail, his wife said.”  The crime: “picking quarrels and provoking troubles” (寻衅滋事罪 xúnxìn zīshì zuì), a charge often used to punish dissent. 

The coronavirus pandemic was the product of an imbalance in man’s relationship with the natural world. It originates from bats or pangolins, from the demented belief that if you grind up the scales of a pangolin you will somehow become more potent or whatever it is people believe.

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

