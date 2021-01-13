Links for Wednesday, January 13, 2021

Notable China news from around the world.

The editors

WORTH THINKING ABOUT

Pieces of news or analysis that caught our eye:

“Understanding a foreign language is desirable, but takes resources that not everyone can afford. What is more important is the ability to hold foreign people in the same regard as one’s own.” Yangyang Cheng writes a must-read essay in the Guardian about the politics of the Chinese and English languages and China “expertise.”

The “Indo-Pacific strategy” that Trump undermined: Axios reports that the “Trump administration has declassified a report which lays out its Indo-Pacific strategy, including ‘accelerating India’s rise,’ blocking China from establishing ‘illiberal spheres of influence,’ and maintaining ‘U.S. strategic primacy’ in the region.” The ten-page report was written in early 2018. 

  • But as Axios notes, “The goal of showcasing the benefits of American democratic values as a counterbalance to China in the region also suffered a major blow with the recent armed insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.”
  • The Sydney Morning Herald adds: “While the declassified document aims for ‘a strengthened Association of Southeast Asian Nations,’ Trump regularly snubbed ASEAN summits. Despite the document calling for the US to deepen its connections in the region, Trump withdrew from the Trans-Pacific Partnership and threatened to pull troops out of Japan and South Korea.”

MORE NEWS FROM AROUND THE WORLD

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

  • Fire at Nanjing factory producing 6% of China’s rubber output
    Sinopec rubber factory goes up in flames / Caixin (paywall)
    “Oilchem China expects the incident will lead to a decline in domestic rubber production as regulators usually increase the number of safety inspections into a sector following major incidents, which can cause some operations that had previously been deemed safe to halt operation.”

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT: 

POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:

  • Australia blocks Chinese acquisition with new foreign investment rules
    Australia cites national security to block China buying local builder / FT (paywall)
    “The decision to block China State Construction Engineering Company from acquiring Probuild on ‘national security’ grounds is the first negative assessment made by Canberra since tough new foreign investment (Firb) rules came into force on January 1.”
  • Second killing of a court judge in two months
    Police detain suspect in killing of high court judge / Caixin (paywall)
    “Police have taken a suspect into custody in the case of a Hunan People’s High Court judge who was stabbed to death… The 45-year-old judge was the second to be killed in a legal dispute over the last two months in China.”

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

  • The aftershocks of a graduate student killing in Chicago
    Yiran Fan, Ph.D. student ‘beloved by all who knew him,’ 1990-2021 / University of Chicago News
    Chuxin Liu on Twitter: “Yiran Fan’s death left a huge scar for Chinese students studying and working in the USA. We are in a generation of single child of our parents. We overcome barriers and barriers to come to US (Yiran was once rejected by all his PhD applications). This is NOT JUST ANOTHER GUN DEATH.”

 

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng. Read more

Suggested for you

Science & Health

What if China’s COVID-19 vaccines are the least effective?

Lucas Niewenhuis
Xibei
Society & Culture

Restaurant chain Xibei promises no price hike after former executive insults low-income customers

Jiayun Feng
how early jazz in China led to c-pop

The Black roots of Chinese pop music

David Volodzko

‘Bombard the headquarters’

James Carter

Tough moves to be rolled out against Hong Kong dissenters

Jeremy Goldkorn

U.S. moves to increase official contacts with Taiwan

Lucas Niewenhuis