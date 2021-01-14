Links for Thursday, January 14, 2021

Notable China news from around the world.

The editors

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

  • Founded in 2000, sued by Michael Jordan in 2012, Qiaodan finally forced to change its name
    Jordan slams dunk on copycat Chinese sportswear brand forcing them to change their name / Caixin
    “Chinese sportswear maker Qiaodan Sports has changed its name to Zhongqiao Sports two weeks after a Shanghai court ruled in favor of legendary basketball player Michael Jordan in a protracted trademark case related to the company’s unauthorized use of the Chinese characters that make up Jordan’s Chinese name.”

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT: 

  • COVID-19 investigation team
    Two members of WHO delegation to Wuhan held back over health screening / Reuters
    “Two members of a World Health Organization-led team that arrived on Thursday in China’s Wuhan city to investigate the origins of COVID-19 remained behind in Singapore after testing positive for coronavirus antibodies…It is the latest setback for a mission beset by delay as well as concern over how much access the team will get.”

POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:

  • Laos to sell, not borrow?
    Laos shifts to China equity from loans as party congress starts / Nikkei (porous paywall)
    “Laotian Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith has signaled a change in tack to slow the communist-ruled country’s slide toward defaulting on its foreign debts: securing foreign financing through equity rather than more loans, the largest source of which has been China.”
  • Locking up the lawyers
    Chinese police take away human rights lawyers trying to attend court hearing for fellow lawyer Lu Siwei / HKFP
    “A group of Chinese human rights lawyers were reportedly taken away by police when they tried to attend a hearing for fellow lawyer Lú Sī wèi 卢思位, who is facing the revocation of his practising license. Lu was involved in the case of the 12 Hong Kong ‘speedboat fugitives.’…His hearing was held in Chengdu, Sichuan on Wednesday morning, where he was expected to answer to the allegation of ‘publishing inappropriate speech online.’”
  • Huawei in Europe
    “Wolf culture” – How Huawei controls its employees in Europe / netzpolitik.org
    “Former employees accuse Huawei of discrimination. How massively the company interferes in their private lives and how it keeps its staff in line is revealed by internal documents and covert audio recordings that netzpolitik.org and the media partners of The Signals Network have analysed.”
    DISTANT VWORP on Twitter: “There’s something quite funny about Europeans complaining about a Chinese company coming to Europe and parachuting loads of expats in to take the top jobs.”  

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

  • Branding Chinese liquor
    Will ‘Chinese baijiu’ name change propel it to global dominance? / Caixin
    “Despite its central importance to Chinese culture, until recently its English customs code read simply ‘Chinese distilled spirits.’ Officially recognizing the drink as Chinese Baijiu, using the Chinese for ‘white alcohol’ elevates it to the same level as Brandy, Whisky, Vodka, Rum and Gin.”
  • Murder and patrimony
    Secret child claim rocks case of poisoned gaming magnate / Caixin (paywall)
    “A cloak-and-dagger tale of a gaming magnate who was poisoned to death by a colleague has taken a new twist with an online allegation that a woman who bore him a son out of wedlock is seeking to exercise the infant’s inheritance rights.”

 

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng. Read more

Suggested for you

The SupChina 2021 Red Paper

The editors
Foreign Affairs

U.S. sanctions on CNOOC and Xiaomi, and other moves

Jeremy Goldkorn
chinese marriage

Shanghai lawyer proposes cooling-off period for marriage. Most people seem to love the idea

Jiayun Feng
kimchi li ziqi

Who owns the right to make kimchi?

Jiayun Feng

Pompeo’s 11th-hour announcement and the future of U.S.-Taiwan engagement

Jennifer Conrad

Life amid Lockdown 2.0 in Shijiazhuang

Todd Jackson