Links for Friday, January 15, 2021

Notable China news from around the world.

The editors

WORTH THINKING ABOUT

Pieces of news or analysis that caught our eye:

“No, the chaos in America is not a gift to China and Russia,” writes media scholar Maria Repnikova in the New York Times today. Though Chinese officials and state media certainly delight in drawing attention to the chaos of American democracy, Repnikova makes several important points:

  • According to surveys by Pew, there is “no direct connection” between America’s long-declining reputation and the reputation of authoritarian states. 
  • Many Chinese do seem to be aware that the U.S. political system has important self-correcting mechanisms, and coverage of Trump’s impeachment after the Capitol insurrection only increases that awareness.
  • If the U.S. emerges stronger after the political crisis — a big if — then Chinese efforts to draw attention to Washington chaos could backfire. 

We might add that COVID-19, which is not the focus of Repnikova’s thought-provoking argument, may have a different effect: Chinese people have seen the U.S. and China respond to exactly the same crisis for most of the last year, with dramatically different results, and probably altering perceptions in a much more direct way. 

MORE NEWS FROM AROUND THE WORLD

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT: 

  • Larry David of Henan and fake health code app
    Sixth Tone on Twitter: “A man in Henan was detained five days for creating a public disturbance after he changed his negative nucleic acid test result to positive and shared it in a 20-member WeChat group to avoid attending a banquet where he had to drink alcohol, local authorities said Wednesday.”
    Hangzhou man arrested for developing fake ‘health code’ app / Sixth Tone

POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:

  • American financial assistance to Ecuador, with strings attached
    U.S. development bank strikes deal to help Ecuador pay China loans / FT (paywall)
    “The U.S. International Development Finance Corporation has struck a deal that will help Ecuador repay billions of dollars in loans to China and boost development in exchange for excluding Chinese companies from its telecom networks.”

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

  • AI-powered recoloration of old photographs and video
    China re-rendered / Neocha
    “How did the socialites of Shanghai dress a century ago?…What would one of the terracotta soldiers of Xi’an look like in real life?”

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng. Read more

