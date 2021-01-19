Links for Tuesday, January 19, 2021

Notable China news from around the world.

The editors

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

  • Brazil to allow Huawei 5G?
    Brazil’s Bolsonaro to allow China’s Huawei in 5G auctions: newspaper / Reuters
    “Brazil’s government will not seek to bar Chinese telecom equipment maker Huawei Technologies Co Ltd from 5G network auctions slated for June this year, newspaper Estado de S. Paulo reported on Saturday, citing government and industry sources.”
  • Pushing back on international criticism of Beijing’s economic control
    China’s economy isn’t ‘state capitalism,’ banking regulator says / Caixin (paywall)
    “‘They [international observers] accused China of state capitalism, because China has a strong public sector and its industrial policies distort the market. This is a big misunderstanding,’ said Chairman Guō Shùqīng 郭树清 of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) in a speech delivered to the 14th Asian Financial Forum held in Hong Kong.”

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT: 

POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

  • Death of a journalism professor in Chengdu
    Professor’s suicide puts forced demolition back in spotlight / Sixth Tone
    Tuǒ Jìguāng 庹继光 “had accused Chengdu authorities of shirking resettlement negotiations since 2011 before ultimately demolishing his family’s two apartments last year without warning.”

 

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng. Read more

