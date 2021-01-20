Editor’s note for Wednesday, January 20, 2021
A note from the editor of today's SupChina Access newsletter.
My thoughts today:
There will be no reset in U.S.-China relations, according to Chinese commenters cited in our story today on social media reactions to Joe Biden’s inauguration. They are right: See our top story today on the sanctions Beijing imposed on former Trump administration officials for some of the reasons.
Upcoming events:
- On January 27, join us as we hear from the chief researcher of the Hurun Report China Rich List.
- Tickets for the 2021 Serica Annual Gala are available now.
Our word of the day is impose sanctions (实施制裁 shíshī zhìcái).
—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief