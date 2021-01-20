Editor’s note for Wednesday, January 20, 2021

A note from the editor of today's SupChina Access newsletter.

Jeremy Goldkorn

My thoughts today: 

There will be no reset in U.S.-China relations, according to Chinese commenters cited in our story today on social media reactions to Joe Biden’s inauguration. They are right: See our top story today on the sanctions Beijing imposed on former Trump administration officials for some of the reasons.

Upcoming events:

Our word of the day is impose sanctions (实施制裁 shíshī zhìcái).

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief

Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast.

Twitter

