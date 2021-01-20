Links for Wednesday, January 20, 2021

Notable China news from around the world.

The editors

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

  • Major hedge fund pulls out of Hong Kong
    Hedge fund Elliott pulls out of Hong Kong / FT (paywall, or see Reuters summary)
    “U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management is closing its Hong Kong office, becoming one of the first large financial institutions to shutter operations in the territory since it entered a period of civil unrest and political tension in 2019…a person close to Elliott said the decision to wind down operations in Hong Kong was first taken in early 2018 and was not driven by more recent political or legal changes in the region.”

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT: 

POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:

  • EU deal — will China honor commitments to eliminate forced labor?
    China’s pledge on forced labor saved investment deal: EU envoy / Caixin via Nikkei Asia
    “China and the European Union were just a week away from missing the year-end target for their sweeping new investment accord when China made a key concession on accepting international conventions on forced labor, EU Ambassador to China Nicolas Chapuis told Caixin in an interview.”

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

  • Tattoos and traditional Chinese painting
    Mountain, water, and ink / Neocha
    Beijing-based tattoo artist Chén Jié’s 陈洁 “works are a departure from conventional tattoo styles, with an aesthetic that more closely resembles Chinese ink-wash paintings.”

 

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng. Read more

Suggested for you

Foreign Affairs

U.S.-China: An argument for renewed engagement

Brian Wong
Foreign Affairs

Beijing places sanctions on Trump administration officials

Jeremy Goldkorn

Chinese social media reactions to Joe Biden’s inauguration

Jiayun Feng

Dilemmas at the start of a new administration — in 2021 America and 1801 China

Austin Dean
McDonalds is getting big on China

McCafé wants a slice of Starbucks’ China pie

Megan Zhang
China's BeiGene gets FDA approval for drug to treat rare form of lymphoma

China bids on biotech to cure cancer and move beyond reliance on foreign drugs

Luz Ding