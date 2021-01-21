Editor’s note for Thursday, January 21, 2021

My thoughts today: 

The White House has issued a Regulatory Freeze Pending Review which puts a pause on any “new or pending rules” made by the Trump administration. This could mean that various bans on Alipay, WeChat pay, TikTok, and other Chinese companies end up being quietly cancelled.  

Worth reading: An update from Hong Kong on the political situation in the territory written by resident lawyer and author Antony Dapiran.  

Our word of the day is “better angels” in China-U.S. relations (中美关系中 “善良的天使” zhōngměi guānxì zhōng “shànliáng de tiānshǐ”). Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Huà Chūnyíng 华春莹 appealed to them today (in English, Chinese) as she welcomed the U.S. rejoining the Paris climate accord and the World Health Organization. 

