Links for Thursday, January 21, 2021

Notable China news from around the world.

The editors

WORTH THINKING ABOUT

Pieces of news or analysis that caught our eye:

China’s booming private space industry: While the government’s ambitious space goals and missions to the Moon and Mars tend to deservingly receive press attention, the equally dynamic world of Chinese space startups tends to be undercovered. For MIT Tech Review, Neel V. Patel reports:

…there are now 78 commercial space companies operating in China, according to a 2019 report by the Institute for Defense Analyses. More than half have been founded since 2014, and the vast majority focus on satellite manufacturing and launch services…

To a large extent, China is following the same blueprint drawn up by the U.S.: using government contracts and subsidies to give these companies a foot up…

Venture capital is another tried-and-true route. The IDA report estimates that VC funding for Chinese space companies was up to $516 million in 2018 — far shy of the $2.2 billion American companies raised, but nothing to scoff at for an industry that really only began seven years ago. At least 42 companies had no known government funding. 

MORE NEWS FROM AROUND THE WORLD

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT: 

POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

 

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng. Read more

Suggested for you

a row of chinese juice boxes
Business & Technology

Huiyuan, China’s biggest fruit juice company, delisted

Frida Qi
a man in china walking to receive a COVID-19 vaccine
Foreign Affairs

Beijing promotes vaccine nationalism and new COVID-19 conspiracies

Lucas Niewenhuis

Didi is rolling out electric cars custom-made for ride-hailing

Megan Zhang
Travellers are seen at the Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station on the last day of the Spring Festival travel rush, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, in Shanghai

China’s new requirements for Spring Festival travel target migrant workers

Jiayun Feng

U.S.-China: An argument for renewed engagement

Brian Wong

Beijing places sanctions on Trump administration officials

Jeremy Goldkorn