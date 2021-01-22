Editor’s note for Friday, January 22, 2021

A note from the editor of today's SupChina Access newsletter.

Jeremy Goldkorn

My thoughts today: 

Two things worth your time this weekend, aside from all the summaries and links below: 

  • Boon or boondoggle? “The cost and benefit of China’s bullet trains,” by Macro Polo.
  • The Red capitalist — “Lessons for Jack Ma on doing the Party’s business,” from Rong Yiren, by Neil Thomas on The Wire China, which begins thusly:   

It was the spring of 1949, and 荣毅仁 Róng Yìrén had reason to worry. Reportedly one of China’s 10 richest individuals, he hid with his wife and five children in a downstairs corridor of his mansion as the People’s Liberation Army swept through Shanghai and claimed it for the Chinese Communist Party. 

Upcoming events:

Our word of the day is China Initiative (中国行动计划 zhōngguó xíngdòng jìhuà). 

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief

Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast. Read more

Twitter

Suggested for you

sexist job post
Society & Culture

Chinese company criticized for sexist job ad asking only men to apply

Jiayun Feng
Zheng Shuang
Society & Culture

Actress Zheng Shuang killed her career by abandoning her babies born to surrogate mothers in the U.S.

Jiayun Feng

MIT professors object to arrest of Chen Gang for failing to disclose China ties

Lucas Niewenhuis

Four LGBTQ shorts currently streaming at the LA Chinese Film Festival

Tristan Shaw
a row of chinese juice boxes

Huiyuan, China’s biggest fruit juice company, delisted

Frida Qi
a man in china walking to receive a COVID-19 vaccine

Beijing promotes vaccine nationalism and new COVID-19 conspiracies

Lucas Niewenhuis