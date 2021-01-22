Links for Friday, January 22, 2021

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT: 

POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:

  • When will Biden and Xi teams meet?
    China pushes for high-level meeting to ease tension with U.S. / WSJ (paywall)
    “Looking to reset the troubled U.S.-China relationship, Beijing is pressing for a meeting of its top diplomat [Yáng Jiéchí 杨洁篪] with senior aides to President Biden to explore a summit between the two nations’ leaders…Chinese officials have asked for the meeting in backchannel outreach, but haven’t made a formal request.” 
  • Alliance of democracies?
    Johnson fuels G-7 fears of rival alliance to counter China / Caixin (paywall)
    “British prime minister has invited South Korea, India and Australia as guests to this year’s meeting as he tries to establish a coalition of democracies.”
    Jenny Leonard on Twitter: “On the first full workday of the Biden administration, [national security adviser Jake Sullivan] held separate calls with European and Japanese counterparts to underscore the importance of these alliances and talk about working together on global challenges, including China.”
  • Until 2017, the Islamic State was vocally pro-Uyghur
    The Islamic State stopped talking about China / War on the Rocks
    Elliot Stewart argues that the “Islamic State seems to have determined that a less provocative approach to China is more advantageous. Specifically, the group believes an unprovoked China can play a constructive role in achieving an overriding objective: ending the U.S. military presence in the Middle East and South Asia.”

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

  • Tibetan masculinity stereotypes
    Ding Zhen and the myth of the true Khampa Man / Sixth Tone
    “The young viral video star looks nothing like the burly, red-blooded men his home region is famous for producing. But who set those standards in the first place?”

 

