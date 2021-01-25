China’s C919 jet ready for delivery, and competition with Boeing and Airbus?

Business & Technology

China’s most established commercial planemaker is getting ready to take its C919 single-aisle passenger plane to market.

Megan Cattel
China’s C919 passenger jet is nearly ready for prime time, if U.S. sanctions don’t ruin its grand entrance. Image source.

Last week, the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) announced in official media (in Chinese) that the C919, the country’s first domestically manufactured commercial jet aircraft, made its first successful winter test flight, in late December 2020, at temperatures as low as -40°F — which is, counterintuitively, also -40°C. 

The C919 will compete with Boeing’s 737 Max and Airbus’s A320 — it is a single-aisle passenger jet with a maximum passenger capacity of 190 seats.

  • The announcement is a small milestone in China’s quest for domestically designed and manufactured commercial airplanes that could challenge the duopoly of Boeing and Airbus.
  • So far, the C919 has almost exclusively received orders from Chinese airlines, including the country’s “big three” of China Eastern, China Southern, and Air China. 

 Many analysts pour cold water on the prospect of the C919 being a global player in the international aviation market:

Megan Cattel is a NYC-based writer and journalist. She has written for NeoCha, Goldthread, and NüVoices and was a summer fellow at the Center for Public Integrity in 2020. A graduate of Columbia Journalism School, Megan covered immigration for Uptown Radio, Columbia’s weekly radio show. Read more

Suggested for you

Business & Technology

New funding values Chinese private satellite company GalaxySpace at $1.2 billion

Jeremy Goldkorn