Links for Monday, January 25, 2021

Vaccine distribution and credibility problems: Two New York Times pieces, one an op-ed by global health scholar Yanzhong Huang, and another a reported piece by Sui-Lee Wee, discuss challenges in China’s vaccine rollout at home and abroad.

  • Huang argues that China “doesn’t care enough about vaccination because of a false sense of security,” and that the country has gotten off to a slow start in its vaccination campaign. With less effective vaccines at hand than those developed in the U.S. and Europe, Huang concludes that it is plausible that China may end up lagging behind in reaching herd immunity. 
  • Wee reports that, in addition to the disappointing efficacy results for Chinese shots like CoronaVac, a lack of transparency around clinical trial data and delays in shipments have officials in many countries — like Brazil, Turkey, and the Philippines — regretting so much dependency on China. 

MORE NEWS FROM AROUND THE WORLD

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

  • Will Biden convince allies to also clamp down on chip supply?
    Chip industry group urges Biden admin to review export controls on China / Reuters
    “SEMI, which represents semiconductor equipment makers and device manufacturers worldwide, said the prior administration’s unilateral rules had made any potential benefit likely to be less effective over time, had unnecessarily hurt American industry, and had left U.S. exporters vulnerable to retaliation.”
  • STAR market shares to be connected through Hong Kong
    China to open new path for foreign investors to trade hot high-tech board shares / Caixin (paywall)
    “Starting Feb. 1, shares listed on Shanghai’s STAR Market that are also part of the SSE 180 and SSE 380 indexes, or those whose issuers concurrently have shares listed in Hong Kong, will be eligible to be traded in the Asian financial hub through the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect program.”
  • Big market for niche skincare products
    China’s new interest in niche Western beauty / Vogue Business
    “According to a 2019 Reuter Communications survey of more than 300 consumers across Shanghai, Beijing and Guangzhou, niche beauty brands are preferred by 92 per cent of male and 31 per cent of female customers.”

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT: 

POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:

The area also had seen an incident in early May but hasn’t been the focus of recent tensions, which have largely been confined to the western sector in Ladakh. Media reports had initially suggested injuries on both sides. The Indian Army statement, however, appeared to try and play down what happened last Wednesday…

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

 

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng. Read more

