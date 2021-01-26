Links for Tuesday, January 26, 2021

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

  • Tencent nearly reached $1 trillion valuation
    Tencent shares fall after nearing $1 trillion valuation / Caixin (paywall)
    “There were few obvious catalysts for a rally of that size, although traders cited an ambitious listing plan from video startup Beijing Kuaishou Technology Co. Ltd., in which Tencent holds a stake, as well as a bullish note from Citigroup Inc. analysts.”

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT: 

  • Renewables now a majority of China’s overseas power investments
    China pours money into green Belt and Road projects / FT (paywall)
    “The share of wind, solar and hydropower made up 57%, or about $11bn, of China’s total investment in energy infrastructure in 2020, up from 38% in 2019, according to research from the International Institute of Green Finance at the Central University of Finance and Economics in Beijing…[but] coal investments took up a larger portion of China’s $20bn total of energy investments, up from 15 percent in 2018 to 27 percent last year.”
  • Declining COVID-19 numbers in Henan and Jilin, but not in Heilongjiang
    China reports decline in new COVID-19 cases / Reuters
    “A total of 82 confirmed cases were reported in the mainland on Jan. 25, the National Health Commission said in a statement, down from 124 cases a day earlier…Heilongjiang Province reported 53 of the new cases.”

POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

  • Company in Hunan exploited nursing home shortage
    Elderly man’s suicide shines spotlight on scam care homes / Caixin (paywall)
    “The apparent suicide of an elderly care home resident in Central China has focused attention on private companies that persuade older people to pour their savings into risky investments in return for accommodation and care in their twilight years.”

 

