Links for Wednesday, January 27, 2021

Notable China news from around the world.

The editors

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

  • Dangerous times if you’re exporting food to China
    Frozen fish pile up in China / Bloomberg (porous paywall)
    “Virus testing is causing hundreds of containers with fish cargo to be held up in the port of Dalian in China as local authorities test the fish before allowing them to clear customs.”

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT: 

  • Lockdown in Hong Kong
    COVID-19: Hong Kong imposes sudden neighborhood lockdown in Yau Ma Tei / Hong Kong Free Press
    “Hong Kong authorities sealed off a residential block in Yau Ma Tei between Pitt Street and Tung On Street on Tuesday evening to conduct COVID-19 tests. It is the second time such measures were imposed within a week in the district, although no notice was given during Tuesday’s operation.”

POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:

  • Carrie Lam set to stay in Hong Kong
    Xi praises Lam, boosts Hong Kong’s morale to deal with challenge / Global Times
    State media has blasted out (in Chinese here) Xí Jìnpíng’s 习近平 support for Hong Kong’s unpopular chief executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥 Lín Zhèng Yuè’é) after hearing her “annual duty report.” 
    The support for Lam sends another message: Beijing will stick to its hardline strategy for Hong Kong. 
  • Foreign NGO activity in China decreased
    A look back at foreign NGOs in China in 2020 / ChinaFile
    “What remains unknown is how much of the dip in activity is attributable to the pandemic and how much to an increasingly rancorous international environment, or to tightening political controls within the PRC itself.”
  • Out of jail but still locked up
    Non-Release Release turns freedom in China into an illusion / Safeguard Defenders
    A report by activist group Safeguard Defenders on “what has become known as Non-Release Release…in which prisoners, once freed from jail or a detention center, are arbitrarily detained by the police at their home, at a hotel or in a secret location for weeks, months or even years.”

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

The night I found out she was interested I couldn’t sleep the entire night. I gave serious thought to the matter of whether we were a good match. I was interested in her too, but first, we had to tackle a major issue — the fact that we grew up in vastly different circumstances.

She comes from a middle-class family in Beijing, whereas I’m from a village in a county classified by the central government as falling below the poverty line. That entails a massive difference in lifestyle. For example, she probably doesn’t pay much attention to price when she shops. She’ll just pay if she thinks it’s a decent product. Meanwhile, I have to mull things over. Is it too expensive? How long will it last?

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng. Read more

Suggested for you

Business & Technology

India permanently bans TikTok and WeChat

Jeremy Goldkorn
spring festival travel
Domestic News

Chinese cities offer cash rewards, points for school admission and other perks to stop Spring Festival travel

Jiayun Feng

Takeaways from China’s remarkable economic growth numbers

Frida Qi

The evolving hero status of the executed general Yue Fei

James Carter

New Zealand upgrades free trade agreement with China, wiping away nearly all tariffs

Lucas Niewenhuis
beijing pet

Beijing gives in to pressure from public to set up special quarantine site for pet owners

Jiayun Feng