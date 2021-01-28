Links for Thursday, January 28, 2021

Notable China news from around the world.

The editors

WORTH THINKING ABOUT

Pieces of news or analysis that caught our eye:

A call for Chinese leadership change, if not regime change: Politico published an op-ed by an anonymous “former senior government official with deep expertise and experience dealing with China,” which lays out the “broad outlines” of a strategy for dealing with China relations in the era of Xí Jìnpíng 习近平. In short, the author wants the U.S. and China to cooperate, but doesn’t think this will be possible as long as someone like Xi is in charge in Beijing. The author writes:

It might be helpful to keep in mind one overriding political objective: To cause China’s elite leadership to conclude that it is in the country’s best interests to operate as a status-quo power again. This means that the Party needs to see a clearer route to success by staying within the existing U.S.-led liberal international order than by building a rival order; and it should clearly be in the Party’s best interests, if it wishes to remain in power at home, not to attempt to expand China’s borders or export its political model beyond China’s shores. In other words, China can become a different type of global great power than that envisaged by Xi.

The Longer Telegram,” the author’s chosen title for their full policy memo, was separately published by the Atlantic Council. 

David Wertime at Politico writes that the strategy is simultaneously more aggressive than the Trump administration’s approach “because it sets its sights squarely on Xi,” and less aggressive because “it assumes that the CCP is an entity that will continue to be around, one with which the U.S. can work if the right officials are in place.” Wertime adds:

Reality check: It’s possible that whoever theoretically could replace Xi is still worse for U.S. interests or harsher in eliminating dissent. 

MORE NEWS FROM AROUND THE WORLD

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

  • IPO backlogs in Shanghai and Shenzhen lead to terminated applications
    Hundreds of IPOs stuck in logjam amid tightened regulatory reviews / Caixin (paywall)
    “A total of 14 companies that planned to list on mainland bourses had their listing processes terminated so far this year, and at least seven of them withdrew their applications voluntarily, data from the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges showed. That compares with only three terminated IPO applications in the same period last year.”
  • Starbucks sees growth in China, but not elsewhere
    Starbucks’ sales grow in China, bucking global downturn / Caixin (paywall)
    “Same-store sales of coffee titan Starbucks Corp. in China, its fastest growing overseas market, climbed 5% in the October-December quarter, bucking a broader decline of 3% in international store sales.”

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT: 

POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

 

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng. Read more

Suggested for you

John Kerry giving a briefing as climate envoy for the Biden administration
Foreign Affairs

Beijing rejects idea of climate as ‘standalone issue’ in U.S.-China relations

Lucas Niewenhuis

She accused a Chinese media celebrity of sexual assault. He sued — and won

Zixu Wang

India permanently bans TikTok and WeChat

Jeremy Goldkorn
spring festival travel

Chinese cities offer cash rewards, points for school admission and other perks to stop Spring Festival travel

Jiayun Feng

Takeaways from China’s remarkable economic growth numbers

Frida Qi

The evolving hero status of the executed general Yue Fei

James Carter