Links for Friday, January 29, 2021

China is lagging behind on vaccine rollout: The Washington Post reports that a “focus on exporting vaccine doses — partly because of their effectiveness as diplomatic currency — could prevent China from achieving herd immunity this year, leaving the country in a more drawn-out battle against virus flare-ups.” 

Military-civil fusion in China has been the subject of much debate and attention in Washington in recent years — the Trump administration notably kicked out over 1,000 Chinese students based on their alleged links to military institutions — but Beijing’s policy itself is often misunderstood. 

  • In “Myths and Realities of China’s Military-Civil Fusion Strategy,” published by the Center for a New American Security, Elsa B. Kania and Lorand Laskai explain the policy in detail, and comment, “In particular, discussions in the United States on MCF have sometimes mischaracterized it as a fait accompli, instead of recognizing that this strategy has yet to be fully realized.”

Chinese Communist Party resilience in the time of COVID-19 is the subject of the Party Watch Annual Report 2020. The first part of the report is written by political scientist Andrew Nathan, who wrote an influential article in 2003 using the term authoritarian resilience to describe China’s leadership transitions. 

MORE NEWS FROM AROUND THE WORLD

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

  • Will Beijing punish HBO for COVID-critical documentary?
    A scathing new documentary from HBO alleges a Chinese coverup on the coronavirus / Washington Post
    “‘In The Same Breath,’ a scathing new documentary by the Oscar-shortlisted filmmaker Nanfu Wang…argues that the alleged suppression led to an untold number of deaths and the virus spreading rapidly, as unaware people kept taking risks…Wang said HBO never suggested any changes for business reasons.”
  • HNA still in trouble, but details are murky
    HNA Group moves toward bankruptcy under mountain of debt / Caixin (paywall)
    “Several people told Caixin that the financing tools such as trust lending and short-term notes used to fuel its rapid expansion make it hard to gauge HNA’s actual financial situation, and the company’s asset values could also be inflated by those financing tools.”

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT: 

POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

  • A Chinese photographer in Iceland
    Icelandic memoirs / Neocha
    “Born and raised in Guilin, a Chinese city renowned for its own breathtaking mountains and lakes, [Li Yiwei] has long believed that urban life is a deviation from the norm. She believes cities have severed mankind’s connection with the natural world and sees Iceland as a place where that connection can be rekindled.”
  • Equality in relationships
    The Chinese couples going dutch on literally everything / Sixth Tone
    “Young Chinese are ditching tradition and adopting an egalitarian style of relationship known as the ‘two-sided marriage.’ But is the practice really as progressive as it appears?”

 

