Links for Monday, February 1, 2021

How much hukou reform will happen this year? Caixin reports that the government is preparing to introduce more reform to the household registration (户口 hùkǒu) system — the primary driver of urban/rural inequality — but that the largest cities will be exempt. 

The statement (link in Chinese), released by the State Council, China’s cabinet, and titled Action Plan for Building a High-Standard Market System, said without elaboration that pilot projects would be launched in metropolitan areas, or city clusters, to allow mutual recognition of accumulative residential durations.

Rather than having to meet different local requirements separately, individuals would have a unified residential record for permanent residential application after relocation…

However, more than a dozen megacities with a population of more than 5 million, such as Shanghai, Beijing, Chongqing and Guangzhou, would not be included in the plan.

Details of the plan may be revealed next month, when the National People’s Congress (NPC) meets starting on March 5

MORE NEWS FROM AROUND THE WORLD

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

  • Slowest manufacturing growth in seven months
    China’s manufacturing recovery loses momentum, Caixin PMI shows / Caixin (paywall)
    “A number above 50 indicates an expansion in activity, while a reading below that signals a contraction. The January reading [of 51.5], while marking the ninth straight month of expansion, was the lowest in seven months and represented a further decline from November’s reading [of 54.9], which was the highest since late 2010.”
  • Silver rally led by global retail investors
    Buying into ‘poor man’s gold,’ Chinese investors jump on silver / Reuters
    “Chinese investors rushed into silver investments on Monday, pushing up Shanghai silver prices while boosting performances of related stocks and funds, matching calls by global retail investors to boost prices of the precious metal.”

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT: 

POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:

  • Rough times ahead for U.S.-China relations?
    U.S. must be prepared to impose costs on China — Biden security adviser / Reuters
    “President Joe Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, said on Friday the United States must be prepared to impose costs on China for its actions against Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang, its crackdown in Hong Kong and threats towards Taiwan.”
    Simon Rabinovitch on Twitter: “Calls to mind a meeting I had with a senior academic in Beijing just before Biden’s election: China was open to compromise on all big issues in its relationship with the U.S., he said, so long as the U.S. didn’t make a fuss about Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Taiwan….”
    Opinion | Biden’s nightmare may be China / NYT (porous paywall)
    Nicholas Kristoff writes, “The coming years represent the greatest risks since I began covering U.S.-China relations in the 1980s, partly because Xi is an overconfident, risk-taking bully who believes that the United States is in decline.”
    White House shifts from Middle East quagmires to a showdown with China / Politico
    “National security adviser Jake Sullivan has restructured the National Security staff in the Middle East and Asia directorates — downsizing the team devoted to the Middle East and bulking up the unit that coordinates U.S. policy toward the vast region of the world stretching from the Indian Ocean to the Pacific.”
    Biden shows his hawkish side on China / FT (paywall)
    “After months of Republican concern that Joe Biden would be soft on Beijing, the new U.S. president received unexpected praise from a leading China hawk [former National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien] after less than two weeks in the White House.”

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

  • Mourning the death of an unpopular blogger
    Messages of sympathy flooding Weibo after death of young Bilibili blogger ‘Mo Cha Official’ / What’s on Weibo
    “Thousands of netizens started empathizing with this young anonymous blogger after background information about his unhappy and difficult life surfaced online…Chinese news outlet The Paper reports that the blogger and his family slipped into poverty after his grandmother became ill and the family had to pay for high medical bills.”

 

