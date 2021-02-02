Links for Tuesday, February 2, 2021

Notable China news from around the world.

The editors

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

  • Tencent sued for $14 million for restricting sharing of Douyin videos
    ByteDance’s Douyin sues Tencent for monopolistic behavior / Reuters
    “Tencent restricts users from sharing Douyin content on its instant messaging apps WeChat and QQ, which should be prohibited by anti-monopoly law, ByteDance said, adding that it has asked the court to order Tencent to stop such behavior.”
  • Car Inc. sets delisting timeline from Hong Kong
    Luckin-tainted former car rental superstar to drive off Hong Kong exchange / Caixin (paywall)
    “The company said the offer, which was formally made by an MBK investment vehicle called Indigo Glamour Co. Ltd., was effective from Monday, and would run through Feb. 22. The company would be delisted after that if enough investors tendered their shares.”

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT: 

  • COVID containment working ahead of Spring Festival?
    China sees new COVID-19 cases drop to lowest in a month / Reuters
    “Thirty cases were reported in the mainland on Feb. 1, the National Health Commission said in a statement, down from 42 cases a day earlier and marking lowest total since 24 cases were reported on Jan. 2.”

POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

  • Photoshop composite art by Tommy Fung
    Surreal Hong Kong / Neocha
  • Knowledge-sharing site announces sci-fi show
    Next in innovation for Q&A site Zhihu: Sci-fi television / Sixth Tone
    “During a live broadcast of its 10th anniversary gala event Friday, the Q&A site on steroids aired a cryptic 60-second teaser video for ‘Hanmei Project 2021,’ a cerebral sci-fi thriller and the platform’s first foray into television and film. While details about ‘Hanmei Project 2021’ remain scant, it will reportedly be based on “Sad People,” a 2015 novel by sci-fi writer He Xi.”

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng. Read more

Suggested for you

Foreign Affairs

China’s top diplomat bashes Trump policies, warns Biden to respect ‘redline’ issues

Lucas Niewenhuis
chinese office
Society & Culture

Shanghai man wins court victory after being sacked over unplugged vacation time

Jiayun Feng

Mei Lanfang, China’s greatest stage performer

Alex Colville
chinese teenage boys

China wants teenage boys to man up, but public fears toxic masculinity

Jiayun Feng
kuaishou

Kuaishou copyright dispute escalates ahead of Hong Kong IPO

Jiayun Feng

HNA Group, already facing bankruptcy, reveals nearly $10 billion was embezzled

Lucas Niewenhuis