Links for Wednesday, February 3, 2021

Notable China news from around the world.

The editors

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

  • Ant Group looks like a bank, will be regulated like a bank
    Ant reaches agreement with China regulators on overhaul / Bloomberg (porous paywall) Although tensions between Alibaba founder Jack Ma and the Chinese government are “casting a shadow” over the future of Alibaba, Ant has agreed with regulators “on a restructuring plan that will turn Jack Ma’s fintech giant into a financial holding company, making it subject to capital requirements similar to those for banks,” per Bloomberg.
      • Futu Holdings Ltd.’s Leaf Lǐ Huá 李华 is now worth $5.3 billion, up $3 billion this year alone.
      • With a fortune estimated at $11.9 billion, Qí Shí 其实 of East Money Information Co. has become wealthier than Charles Schwab, the founder of the namesake discount brokerage.
      • Chinese peer Up Fintech Holding Ltd. has surged 136% in 2021.
      • Privately owned Webull Financial, created by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. alumnus Wáng Ānquán 王安全, recorded a 16-fold increase in new trading accounts in a single day last week.
  • More money for private space industry
    Commsat secures investment from China Internet Investment Fund / PingWest
    “Beijing Commsat Technology Development, a Chinese commercial satellite company, announced on Wednesday that it secured investment from China Internet Investment Fund, [a] government-backed 100 billion yuan ($15.48 billion) fund.”
  • Hong Kong billionaire clan takes over major newspaper
    Chinese tycoon’s daughter buys Hong Kong newspaper control / Bloomberg via Straits Times
    Kwok Hiu-ting (郭曉亭 Guō Xiǎotíng), the daughter of Kaisa Group Holdings chairman Robert Kuok (郭鶴年 Guō Hènián), “has agreed to buy the controlling stake in major Hong Kong media firm Sing Tao News for about HK$370 million ($47.7 million).” 
    The Kuok family, who formerly owned the South China Morning Post, is, like the current owner of Sing Tao, Beijing-friendly, and not likely to change the newspaper’s editorial policies. 

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT: 

POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:

  • A message for Taiwan
    Beijing lays down a marker in South China Sea / FT (paywall)
    “When a group of Chinese warplanes simulated an attack on a U.S. aircraft carrier last week, Beijing was delivering a warning…’That maneuver killed three birds with one stone: they signaled to the Americans that they regard the US military as a destabilizing force here; they intimidated Taiwan; and they got some valuable practice at the same time,’ said a Taiwanese former senior military commander.”

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng. Read more

Suggested for you

Matt DeButts illustration
Society & Culture

Foreigners

Matt DeButts
Foreign Affairs

Why are Chinese officials in Africa so active in messaging on Xinjiang?

Eric Olander
Renren Yingshi

Chinese police raid pirate website that offers crowd-sourced translation

Jiayun Feng
livestreaming in China

How China’s livestream industry is revolutionizing ecommerce

Zishu Sherry Qin

What are China’s favorite sports? Is basketball or soccer No. 1?

Peter Catterall

The end of China’s golden age

James Carter