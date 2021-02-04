Editor’s note for Thursday, February 4, 2021

A note from the editor of today's SupChina Access newsletter.

Jeremy Goldkorn

My thoughts today: 

There’s hope yet for Ant Group’s IPO, but maybe only in two years time, according to Reuters, which reports that Ant “plans to spin off its consumer-credit data operations…a concession to aggressive regulators that should help the Chinese fintech giant get its massive public share sale back on track.”

Our word of the day is CGTN (中国环球电视网 zhōngguó huánqiú diànshìwǎng; China Global Television Network). 

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief

