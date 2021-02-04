Links for Thursday, February 4, 2021

The complexity of SOE debt defaults: Nikkei Asia reports that two important state-owned firms, which sent shivers through markets last year when they defaulted on their debts, have managed to continue operating:

  • Yongcheng Coal has “once again succeeded in effectively pushing back this week’s deadline to pay back the principal and the interest for the three-year bond with a value of 2 billion yuan ($310 million). In an announcement on Jan. 29, all 48 holders of the bond unanimously agreed to a conditional extension proposed by the company.” 
  • Tsinghua Unigroup has continued operating normally, despite missing bond payments, due to “the group’s complex capital structure, which involves powerful state-owned enterprises and government-affiliated investment funds.”

  • One billion internet users, nearly
    第47次《中国互联网络发展状况统计报告》 / CNNIC
    At the end of 2020, China had 989 million internet users, according to government statistics released yesterday, up by 85.4 million from March. In comparison, the U.S. has around 284 million internet users, and India has 639 million.
    The government statistics report added that 94% of all Chinese internet users watched online videos, and 88% used short-video apps. More than 781 million people have reportedly shopped online.
    More from CNBC: China says it now has nearly 1 billion internet users.
  • Slow down that Shanghai IPO
    What’s behind regulators’ backpedaling on China’s new IPO system? / Caixin (paywall)
    Shanghai’s STAR market — created to make it easier for unprofitable tech firms to go public, and to make the listing process more transparent and market-oriented — is telling would-be IPOers to slow down and submit more paperwork:
    One reason could be “the fear of investors descending into a speculative feeding frenzy for newly listed companies,” which would throw money at “lackluster IPO candidates.”
  • As China’s cars get old, Goldman and Tencent invest in repair chain
    China’s messy car repair market gets a Goldman-backed makeover / Bloomberg (porous paywall)
    Tuhu is an internet-enabled chain of branded car repair stores, which now has backing from Goldman Sachs, Carlyle Group, Sequoia Capital, and internet giant Tencent, and is valued at $4 billion. 

    A critic, a poet, and divisive interpretations of craft / Sixth Tone
    “Jiǎ Qiǎnqiǎn’s 贾浅浅 poetry came under scrutiny after the WeChat account of bimonthly magazine Literature Talks published a scathing review last week, saying her writing ‘depraved Chinese literary society.’ The article accused other writers and poets of disingenuously singing Jia’s praises instead of giving honest appraisals of her work.”

 

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng. Read more

