Links for Friday, February 5, 2021

Notable China news from around the world.

The editors

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT: 

  • China allows foreign junk in again
    China opens its doors to foreign junk / Bloomberg (porous paywall)
    In 2019, China banned the import of foreign waste materials for recycling. But in late January, for the first time since the ban and without any official announcement of a change in the rules, Chinese customs cleared 3,000 tons of Japanese scrap metal.
    “Foreign mining companies should be worried,” says Adam Minter, one of the world’s leading experts on the global scrap trade. 

POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:

  • John Kerry welcomes return of his old Chinese negotiating counterpart
    U.S. climate envoy Kerry calls new Chinese counterpart ‘leader’ and ‘believer’ / Reuters
    “U.S. climate envoy John Kerry said on Thursday he expected to speak to his new Chinese counterpart Xiè Zhènhuá 解振华 soon and called him a ‘leader’ and a ‘capable advocate’ for his country on the issue of global warming…Xie led the Chinese delegation in global climate negotiations from 2007 to 2018.”

American leadership must meet this new moment of advancing authoritarianism, including the growing ambitions of China to rival the United States and the determination of Russia to damage and disrupt our democracy…

…And we’ll also take on directly the challenges posed by our prosperity, security, and democratic values by our most serious competitor, China.  

We’ll confront China’s economic abuses; counter its aggressive, coercive action; to push back on China’s attack on human rights, intellectual property, and global governance.
But we are ready to work with Beijing when it’s in America’s interest to do so. We will compete from a position of strength by building back better at home, working with our allies and partners, renewing our role in international institutions, and reclaiming our credibility and moral authority, much of which has been lost…

If we invest in ourselves and our people, if we fight to ensure that American businesses are positioned to compete and win on the global stage, if the rules of international trade aren’t stacked against us, if our workers and intellectual property are protected, then there’s no country on Earth — not China or any other country on Earth — that can match us.

 

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

 

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng.

