Editor’s note for Monday, February 8, 2021
A note from the editor of today's SupChina Access newsletter.
My thoughts today:
As Lunar New Year draws near, the flow of political, business, and cultural news from China is slowing to a festive lurch. But the internet has been blowing up about one China-related topic: the extraordinary Chinese-language conversations on the new audio social media app Clubhouse, and China’s inevitable blocking of it, which happened today, around dinner time in Beijing.
Our word of the day is Why is voice social media upstart Clubhouse so hot right now? That’s the title of a Chinese media report relevant to our top story today:
语音社交新贵Clubhouse到底为什么火?
yǔyīn shèjiāo xīnguì Clubhouse dàodǐ wèishénme huǒ
—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief