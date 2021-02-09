Links for Tuesday, February 9, 2021

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

  • WeChat’s desktop app has upgraded
    Rui Ma on Twitter: “I mean, I don’t want to make a big deal out of this or anything, but it’s like having (a lite version of) the (Chinese) AppStore on your desktop in terms of new content available, and fully synced with your phone.”

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT: 

It’s maddeningly hard to explain why China’s ‘carbon trading’ is not carbon trading as usually understood and does not establish a CO2 price at all. Seems other people giving interviews on this don’t even bother, either because it’s complicated or they don’t want to be killjoys…

If you’re in China, the amount of emission permits you get depends on the amount of power you generate. So, if you decide to run the plant, the government gives you the additional permits for free, based on a benchmark CO2 price…

POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:

  • Increasing state media adoration of Xi Jinping
    Carl Minzner on Twitter: “Ideologically, Xi Jinping is steadily being elevated in the Party pantheon (perhaps eventually resulting in ‘Xi Jinping Thought 习近平思想’). Simultaneously, China’s state media is ramping up its veneration of his words. Serious Maoist parallels…”

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

  • Review of Yang Jisheng’s The World Turned Upside Down
    Truth and daring in retelling Mao’s China / FT (paywall)
    Rana Mitter reviews “Yang Jisheng’s formidable investigation of the Cultural Revolution…a work of breathtaking courage.”
  • Preserving 90s-era Hong Kong calligraphy techniques
    Calligraphy maestro / Neocha

