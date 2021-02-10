Editor’s note for Wednesday, February 10, 2021

A note from the editor of today's SupChina Access newsletter.

Jeremy Goldkorn

My thoughts today: 

In January, a senior New Zealand minister advised Australia to show more “respect” for China to avoid trade tensions and other difficulties. But what may be a signal that respect is not alway enough, New Zealand is now “seeking clarification” after China suspended some seafood exports

Upcoming events: 

Our word of the day is food cold chain (食品冷链 shípǐn lěng liàn). 

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief

Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast. Read more

Twitter

Suggested for you

Foreign Affairs

Takeaways from the WHO investigation — frozen-food imports are a target

Jeremy Goldkorn
Mushoku Tensei
Society & Culture

Brands pull ads from Bilibili amid boycott over perverted anime series and sexist user comments

Jiayun Feng

Eight-hour workday? In China, overworked employees are lobbying for it

Lelan Hu

The Yongzheng Emperor and Christianity in China

James Carter

Why is China lagging behind in COVID-19 vaccinations?

Lucas Niewenhuis
baby

Instead of a desperately needed baby boom, China gets a COVID-19 baby bust

Jiayun Feng