Links for Wednesday, February 10, 2021

Notable China news from around the world.

The editors

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

  • The TikTok sale to Walmart and Oracle is dead
    TikTok sale to Oracle, Walmart is shelved as Biden reviews security / WSJ (paywall)
    The sale of TikTok Sale to Oracle and Walmart that the Grump administration had tried to force has been “shelved” as “President Biden undertakes a broad review of his predecessor’s efforts to address potential security risks from Chinese tech companies.” 
  • Out of Steam in China?
    Too little too late? Gaming platform Steam launches in China / Caixin
    “Steam, a popular online video game platform owned by Valve, has finally launched its long-awaited China-specific version, but with a limited number of titles possibly as a result of the country’s strict licensing rules.”  

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT: 

  • China ramps up anti-pollution efforts
    China to launch public platform to track, crack down on polluters / Reuters
    “China will set up a new information platform to allow the public to track the emissions of polluting enterprises and help authorities prosecute those that break the rules or try to “evade supervision”, the environment ministry said.” 

POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:

  • Caribbean citizenships for sale
    Rasheed J. Griffith on Twitter: “Chinese citizens are the largest buyers of Caribbean citizenships (in each country that has a citizenship by investment program). This is a very under-discussed aspect of China-Caribbean relations.” 

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

  • Video games and art
    A low-poly world / NeoCha
    Houston-based Chinese artist Gao Hang proudly exhibits his low-poly art on the walls of galleries, an homage to 1990s video-game graphics. 

 

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng. Read more

Suggested for you

Foreign Affairs

Takeaways from the WHO investigation — frozen-food imports are a target

Jeremy Goldkorn
Mushoku Tensei
Society & Culture

Brands pull ads from Bilibili amid boycott over perverted anime series and sexist user comments

Jiayun Feng

Eight-hour workday? In China, overworked employees are lobbying for it

Lelan Hu

The Yongzheng Emperor and Christianity in China

James Carter

Why is China lagging behind in COVID-19 vaccinations?

Lucas Niewenhuis
baby

Instead of a desperately needed baby boom, China gets a COVID-19 baby bust

Jiayun Feng