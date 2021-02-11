Links for Thursday, February 11, 2021

Notable China news from around the world.

The editors

WORTH THINKING ABOUT

Pieces of news or analysis that caught our eye

Solar panels made in Xinjiang: Politico reports, “Nearly every solar power panel sold in the European Union has its origins in China’s oppressed Xinjiang region,” and lawmakers in the European Parliament are becoming increasingly active in pushing to shift supply chains away because of fears of forced labor. 

MORE NEWS FROM AROUND THE WORLD

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT: 

  • COVID-19 cases in October 2019?
    Possible early COVID-19 cases in China emerge during WHO mission / WSJ (paywall)
    “About 90 people were hospitalized with COVID-19-like symptoms in central China in the two months before the disease was first identified in Wuhan in late 2019, according to World Health Organization investigators, who said they pressed Beijing to allow further testing to determine whether the new virus was spreading earlier than previously known.”

POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:

  • Fading hope for release of detained Canadians
    As Huawei talks stall, detention of two Canadians in China drags on / WSJ (paywall)
    “Hope had surged recently among family members and supporters that the men might be released if separate talks to resolve criminal charges against Meng Wanzhou, an executive at China’s Huawei Technologies Co., bore fruit…With both sides digging in on demands too far to bridge, those discussions stalled and are now dormant.”
  • Myanmar protests
    Myanmar anti-coup protesters rally at Chinese embassy / Reuters
    “Hundreds of protesters opposed to Myanmar’s coup demonstrated at the Chinese embassy in Yangon on Thursday accusing Beijing of supporting the military junta despite Chinese denials.”
  • Declining Chinese influence in Eastern Europe?
    China’s Eastern Europe strategy gets the cold shoulder / Politico
    “The ‘17+1’ platform created by Beijing in 2012 to build ties with 17 Central and Eastern European countries looked decidedly like the 11+1 on Tuesday, when half of the 12 EU national leaders invited to the club failed to show up to pay homage to Chinese President Xi Jinping.”
  • Repression in Tibet
    As in Xinjiang, China is tightening its grip in Tibet / Economist (paywall)
    “Officials fear that when the Dalai Lama dies, distraught Tibetans may once again stage big protests. The party would rather not be accused of crushing acts of mourning — better to deter people from displaying grief well beforehand by incessant waving of an iron fist.”

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

 

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng. Read more

Suggested for you

Foreign Affairs

China bans BBC after CGTN taken off air in Britain

Jeremy Goldkorn
Foreign Affairs

India and China disengage at one of many border conflict zones

Lucas Niewenhuis
blackface

Once again, blackface and single-shaming jokes are featured at the CCTV Spring Festival Gala

Jiayun Feng

Asylum for the Uyghurs

Richard Altieri

Words on the street: ‘Beijing Graffiti’ examines street art in the Chinese capital

Alex Smith

What China’s listening to this Spring Festival (and every Spring Festival)

Claire Fu