Links for Monday, February 15, 2021

Despite the trade war and everything else: More Chinese companies listed on Nasdaq in 2020 than any year since 2010. The Wire China digs in.

MORE NEWS FROM AROUND THE WORLD

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

  • 70% plunge in Lunar New Year railway passenger traffic
    Lunar New Year traffic flood turns to a trickle / Caixin (paywall)
    According to official figures, “between Jan. 28 and Feb. 11 this year, China’s railways transported just 52.33 million passengers, down 68.8% from a year ago.”
  • Leading tea shop company to IPO in Hong Kong
    Premium tea giant Nayuki brews up Hong Kong IPO / Caixin (paywall)
    “Money-losing premium tea specialist Nayuki Holdings Ltd. has filed to list in Hong Kong, shifting gears from an earlier plan to float shares in New York as it races to beat larger rival HeyTea to market…Co-founded by husband and wife Zhao Lin and Peng Xin, who control about two-thirds of the company pre-IPO, Nayuki opened its first teahouses six years in the southern boomtown of Shenzhen.”
    Related, last August in KrASIA: Founder of China’s rising tea-chain Nayuki on tackling overseas expansion.
    “Nayuki (known as ‘Naixuedecha’ [奈雪的茶] in China) is a well-known new-style tea drink (instead of powder-based milk tea, new-style tea drinks are made of fresh ingredients) and bakery brand in China. We chat with Founder Peng Xin on how she built the USD 870 million business after quitting her job as a white-collar employee.”
  • Nvidia-Arm acquisition in question
    Google, Microsoft, Qualcomm protest Nvidia’s acquisition of Arm Ltd. / Bloomberg via Caixin
    “The acquisition would give Nvidia control over a critical supplier that licenses essential chip technology” to many of the largest tech companies, but before the deal is sealed, “Nvidia must get through a long review process by antitrust officials in the U.S., U.K., European Union and China.”

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT: 

POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

  • Wa village in Yunnan burned to ground
    Matthew Chitwood on Twitter: “BREAKING: China’s ‘last primitive tribal village’ goes up in flames, heritage site now in ashes. Current reports say no injuries, cause of fire being investigated. One of my sources suspects cigarette. This is heartbreaking. I visited Wengding several times 2018-19 and wrote about its transformation from villagers’ homes to a tourist site…”
    Read: Chitwood’s 2019 piece on Wengding.

 

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng. Read more

