Editor’s note for Tuesday, February 16, 2021

A note from the editor of today's SupChina Access newsletter.

Jeremy Goldkorn

My thoughts today: 

Aside from the fresh news in this email, here are two zeitgeist pieces worth reading:

  • The great expulsion in The Wire China by Katrina Northrop: “The door is closing on what some have called the golden age of reporting on China — and the whole world will be forced to deal with the consequences.”
  • What Sun Dawu’s prosecution says about China by Li Yuan in the New York Times: “A rural businessman, Sūn Dàwǔ 孙大午, angered Beijing twice. His fate the second time around could augur the future of the world’s other superpower.”

Today is the Day of the God of Wealth (財神日 cáishén rì), the more colorful name for the fifth day of the Lunar New Year (初五 chū wǔ). Those are our words of the day. 

Upcoming events: 

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief

Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast. Read more

Twitter

Suggested for you

Business & Technology

TikTok and Douyin combined top the world of in-app purchases

Luz Ding
Foreign Affairs

Beijing considers rare earth export controls targeted at U.S. defense industry

Lucas Niewenhuis
Novel coronavirus outbreak / China

A movie ticket for $20? Price complaints soar as China breaks box office records

Jiayun Feng

After latest blackface incident, Africans in China grow weary of racial insensitivities

Eric Olander

From folk tale to national treasure: The story of the Butterfly Lovers

Alex Colville

How China’s ecommerce helped stamp out the pandemic

Chang Che