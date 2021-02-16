Links for Tuesday, February 16, 2021

How connection to Xi Jinping can help determine success or failure for companies and individuals:

  • “In the weeks before the financial-technology giant was scheduled to go public, a previously unreported central-government investigation found that Ant’s IPO prospectus obscured the complexity of the firm’s ownership,” the Wall Street Journal reports
  • In a finding that reportedly contributed to the IPO’s suspension, “Behind layers of opaque investment vehicles that own stakes in the firm are a coterie of well-connected Chinese power players, including some with links to political families that represent a potential challenge to President Xi and his inner circle.”
  • Separately, and perhaps less surprisingly, last year’s ministerial-level promotions for officials in Beijing have a noticeable correlation with Xi Jinping connections, according to an analysis by Neil Thomas at MacroPolo
  • “All told, six of the nine new cabinet ministers either worked with Xi or one of his Politburo associates,” Thomas concludes. “Proximity to Xi now seems to hold more explanatory power for personnel shifts in Chinese elite politics than factional competition.”

MORE NEWS FROM AROUND THE WORLD

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

  • Chinese electric cars to drive 600 miles on a single charge?
    The 1,000 kilometer target driving China’s electric car industry into a frenzy / Caixin (paywall)
    Nio, one of China’s new but very well funded electric car companies, top battery-maker CATL, and other Chinese EV manufacturers have promised new cars that will be able to drive 1,000 kilometers (612 miles) on a single charge. But “experts have poured cold water on such claims.”
  • Big gaming bucks for Tencent and other Chinese publishers
    Pandemic drives revenue growth for China’s top 30 mobile game publishers / Caixin
    “The publishers, which include Tencent, NetEase and miHoYo, made more than $2.3 billion globally on Apple’s App Store and the Google Play Store, representing a year-on-year increase of 47.3% and accounting for 28.8% of total global mobile gaming revenue for January.”
  • When might China become Indonesia’s largest foreign investor?
    Chinese FDI in Indonesia rapidly grows as Japan’s fades / Nikkei Asia via Caixin
    While Singapore remains Indonesia’s biggest source of foreign investment, at $9.8 billion last year, “Chinese foreign direct investment in Indonesia, including flows from Hong Kong, rose 11% to $8.4 billion last year…[while flows] from Japan fell 40% in 2020 to $2.6 billion.”

