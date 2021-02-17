Links for Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Notable China news from around the world.

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

  • Great Wall to sells electric cars in Thailand
    China’s Great Wall to kick-start Thai sales with focus on EVs / Nikkei Asia
    Chinese automaker Great Wall Motor announced its “official entry into Thailand, Southeast Asia’s largest car market, this year with a focus on electrified cars to break the stranglehold of Japanese brands, which together hold nearly 90% of the market share.” Great Wall intends to manufacture cars in Thailand for domestic sale and export.
  • Young consumers like local
    Gen Z drive growth of domestic brands / CNBC
    Consumers born between 1996 and 2010 now account for 17% of China’s population but 25% total expenditure on new brands, according to new research, and they like Chinese brands. 
  • “Stop burning money,” state paper warns online education firms
    Online education’s “money burning” market war should lower its temperature / Beijing Youth Daily (in Chinese)
    Online education boomed during the pandemic, causing a price war and fierce competition. Online learning companies were “burning cash as fast as they can raise it,” as Caixin put it. Today the Beijing Youth Daily, the official newspaper of Beijing’s Communist Youth League of China, urged online education firms to “calm down” their “marketing war.”  
  • An extra busy Lunar New Year holiday for delivery person
    Chinese snd 365 million parcels during Spring Festival holiday / Yicai Global
    Logistics companies in China delivered 365 million parcels in the first five days of the week-long Spring Festival holiday, up by 224 percent over the same period last year, according to the State Post Bureau. 

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT: 

  • Actors honored with bug name
    Insect species named after Hu Ge and Louis Koo / Straits Times
    Hú Gē 胡歌 and Louis Koo (古天乐 Gǔ Tiānlè) are actors who “were honored for their individual contributions to education and the environment.”

POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:

  • Biden to stay tough on China
    Biden builds out China team with staff who reflect tougher tone / Bloomberg (porous paywall)
    “President Joe Biden is filling out his China policy team with staff whose past writing and speeches align with the tough tone toward Beijing that emerged under his predecessor Donald Trump, adding to evidence that the new administration won’t revert to an earlier era of conciliation.”
    Biden says China to face repercussions on human rights / Reuters
    “China will pay a price for its human rights abuses, U.S. President Joe Biden warned on Tuesday, responding to queries at a televised event on the Asian nation’s handling of Muslim minorities in its far western region of Xinjiang.”
    Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Mary Louise Kelly of NPR’s All Things Considered / U.S. Department of State
    “I think that President Trump was right to take a tougher line on some of the egregious things that China has done and is doing that are counter to our interests and counter to our values. But I think the way that we went about doing it did not produce results.” 
  • Beijing denies Burmese protester claims of coup involvement
    Myanmar crisis not what China wishes to see, ambassador says / Caixin
    “China’s ambassador to Myanmar has said [in Chinese] that political turbulence in the country is ‘not at all what the Chinese side wishes to see,’ adding that Beijing had ‘no prior knowledge’ of the military coup that ousted Aung San Suu Kyi.”
    Myanmar protesters accuse China of backing coup plotters / FT (paywall)
    “Anti-coup demonstrators have massed outside the Chinese embassy in Yangon over the past week, holding placards attacking Beijing or showing President Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 dangling senior General Min Aung Hlaing, the junta chief, by marionette strings.”

