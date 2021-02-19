Links for Friday, February 19, 2021

One of former secretary of state Mike Pompeo’s last punches against China, declaring that Beijing was committed genocide against the Uyghurs, was not a consensus position in the U.S. executive department that he led. Foreign Policy reports:

The U.S. State Department’s Office of the Legal Advisor concluded earlier this year that China’s mass imprisonment and forced labor of ethnic Uighurs in Xinjiang amounts to crimes against humanity—but there was insufficient evidence to prove genocide, placing the United States’ top diplomatic lawyers at odds with both the Trump and Biden administrations, according to three former and current U.S. officials.

See also several recent commentaries regarding the international law definition of “genocide” in the context of Xinjiang:

MORE NEWS FROM AROUND THE WORLD

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

  • Anonymous former Bytedance employee condemns censorship
    I helped build ByteDance’s censorship machine / Protocol
    “I couldn’t help but feel every day like I was a tiny cog in a vast, evil machine.”
  • American tech for Chinese police
    How Oracle sells repression in China / The Intercept
    Mara Hvistendahl writes: “In its bid for TikTok, Oracle was supposed to prevent data from being passed to Chinese police. Instead, it’s been marketing its own software for their surveillance work.”
  • Is Xiaomi making its own smart electric car?
    Today smartphones, tomorrow smart cars? Xiaomi rumors fly / Caixin
    Multiple Chinese media reported on Thursday that Xiaomi is planning to build its own smart electric vehicles. Xiaomi declined to comment on the news, and asked the public to “wait for an official statement later.” Xiaomi’s shares jumped by 12% today as the rumor spread.
  • Huawei cuts 2021 smartphone output amid U.S. sanctions
    Huawei to more than halve smartphone output in 2021 / Nikkei (porous paywall)
    Huawei’s smartphone business continues to struggle as U.S. sanctions bite. Huawei told its suppliers that it will order smartphone components for 70 million to 80 million phones in 2021, a more than 60% decline from the 189 million smartphone output in 2020. Huawei chairman Rén Zhèngfēi 任正非 said earlier this month that the company “can survive without replying on phone sales.”
  • New rental contracts in major cities hit six-year high this Lunar New Year holiday
    New rental contracts hit six-year high over Lunar New Year / Caixin (paywall)
    Residents of major Chinese cities signed more rental contracts than usual over the Lunar New Year break, as many chose not to return home amid coronavirus control measures. The average monthly rents in cities during the weeklong break also increased by 6% compared with the previous week.
  • Chinese grocery app Dingdong Maicai is planning for a U.S. IPO this year
    Sequoia-backed grocery app Dingdong Maicai mulls U.S. IPO / Bloomberg (porous paywall)
    Dingdong Maicai, an online grocery shopping app that delivers fresh foods, is considering an IPO in the U.S. as soon as this year. The company, which competes in the crowded grocery delivery market with many other platforms backed by tech giants like Tencent and Alibaba, could raise $300 million.
  • Douyin to deepen in-app search capabilities
    TikTok sister app Douyin to deepen search capabilities, become ‘Google of short video / SCMP
    ByteDance’s Douyin, sister app of TikTok, plans to increase investment in its in-app search function. The company’s search feature currently has 550 million monthly active users, and upgrading the search function is expected to expand Douyin’s advertising revenue.
  • Another consumer group compliant for TikTok in Europe
    European consumers group targets TikTok / Caixin Global
    TikTok is facing another official complaint in Europe filed by a consumer rights group, who accused the short-video app of violating user rights and exposing underage viewers to inappropriate material.
  • U.S. expect the highest ever farm exports to China
    USDA says 2021 farm exports to China will touch record high / Caixin (paywall)
    The U.S. The Department of Agriculture (USDA) said that China will buy $31.5 billion farm goods from America in the federal fiscal year ending September 30, the highest ever. USDA estimate is 17% from November, citing a surge in shipments and sales, most notably in corn.

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT:

POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

