Editor’s note for Monday, February 22, 2021

A note from the editor of today's SupChina Access newsletter.

Jeremy Goldkorn

My thoughts today:

China’s Great Firewall blocked off another source of spiritual pollution last week: Bandcamp, a website that allows musicians to upload and sell their music without a record label, is no longer accessible in China without a VPN. As Radii reports, Bandcamp had “become a popular outlet for Chinese indie bands in recent years.”

Our word of the day is rural revitalization (xiāngcūn zhènxīng 乡村振兴).

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief

Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast. Read more

Twitter

