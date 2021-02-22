Editor’s note for Monday, February 22, 2021
A note from the editor of today's SupChina Access newsletter.
My thoughts today:
China’s Great Firewall blocked off another source of spiritual pollution last week: Bandcamp, a website that allows musicians to upload and sell their music without a record label, is no longer accessible in China without a VPN. As Radii reports, Bandcamp had “become a popular outlet for Chinese indie bands in recent years.”
Our word of the day is rural revitalization (xiāngcūn zhènxīng 乡村振兴).
—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief