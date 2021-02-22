Zhou Guanyu wins F3 Asia title, one step closer to becoming first Chinese F1 driver
Zhou Guanyu, China's best race driver in a generation, notched a significant championship over the weekend in Abu Dhabi.
Zhōu Guānyǔ 周冠宇 clinched the Formula 3 Asian Championship on Saturday in Abu Dhabi in the final race of the 15-race season, finishing ahead of French driver Pierre-Louis Chovet. The victory keeps the 21-year-old Zhou on track to make the leap into Formula 1, possibly as soon as next year.
The move to F1 would be the culmination of a dream, Zhou told AFP last month.
“The main target for this year is to get my Super Licence, get me ready for when there’s a seat available in F1 so I can take that chance,” said Zhou, who turns 22 in May.
“That’s my dream so I wouldn’t say exactly the time when it will happen.
“But I would say definitely I’m the closest ever to get into Formula One as a Chinese driver.
“But the last step is the hardest because as well as the Super Licence you need to have the opportunities or seat available to jump in.”
For a while now, Zhou has been seen as China’s best hope at landing a driver in F1, and has been called a once-in-a-generation talent.
“In the case of Zhou specifically, we started off the project three years ago with the aim that [he would be ready for F1] by the end of his three-year tenure here in the academy,” [Alpine academy director Mia] Sharizman said. “It was always a once in a generation project, especially for Zhou coming from China.
“We will never, ever see another Chinese driver for the next 15-20 years, whether in Formula 3, Formula 4 or Formula 2.
“That is something that from the team itself, from the Renault Group, from the Alpine F1 team, we are committed to make sure that happens in the future.”
~
Chinese national team coach angers Chinese Liverpool fans
Lǐ Tiě 李铁, the current manager of the Chinese national soccer team, appeared on Chinese TV as a pundit for the Everton-Liverpool derby on Saturday.
Li, who played at Everton from 2002 to 2004, didn’t try to hide his bias during the game. When Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson limped off the field in the 28th minute, Li said, “The Everton fans probably hope he is injured.”
Li Tie, the national team head coach, made his debut as a pundit in Tencent's airing of Merseyside derby. Some of his comments, on the perspective of a former Everton player, such as 'Everton fans may expect he(Jordan Henderson) got injured', stoked controversies in social media. pic.twitter.com/ToaXXoMOhc
— Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) February 21, 2021
China’s Liverpool fans then flooded Li’s Weibo with criticism. SCMP has collected some of the comments, including, “I hope you break your leg.”
Everton won the Merseyside derby 2-0, its first win at Anfield since 1999.
Li’s time in the Premier League was cut short when he fractured his shin bone while on international duty with China in 2003. The former midfielder has said he has fond memories of his time in England.
~
Tianjin Tigers (née TEDA) one step closer to disbanding
The Tianjin Tigers — so-renamed after a recent rule that required Chinese Super League (CSL) teams to remove their corporate sponsors from their official names — are on the edge of collapse. We wrote about this earlier this month, but it seems like the situation has become even more dire for the team formerly supported by the Chinese state-owned conglomerate TEDA.
Mainland outlet Soccer News said that the Tianjin club will need new investors to play the new season, with the club looking to the local government.
“On the first day after the Spring Festival, Tianjin Teda Investment Holding made it known to the company‘s hierarchy that they will discontinue their relationship with the club, and has sent written notice to the Tianjin Sports Bureau and other relevant government departments,” the Soccer News report said.
“As the government department in charge, the Tianjin Sports Bureau‘s attitude is clear: they will not let the club disband on its own.” Several Tigers players had called on the local government for help last month on their social media.
The team apparently hasn’t held any trainings since the end of last season. The 2021 CSL season is scheduled to begin on April 3.
~
