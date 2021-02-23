Editor’s note for Tuesday, February 23, 2021

A note from the editor of today's SupChina Access newsletter.

Jeremy Goldkorn

Our word of the day is patriots ruling Hong Kong (爱国者治港 àiguózhě zhì gǎng).

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief

Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast. Read more

