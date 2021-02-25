Links for Thursday, February 25, 2021
Notable China news from around the world.
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
- Chip design startup bags new cash
Chinese semiconductor design startup AkroStar scores USD 62 million from Hillhouse and Sequoia / KrASIA
- China calls Biden unrealistic
China says Biden bid to shift U.S. supply chains unrealistic / Bloomberg (porous paywall)
“China dismissed efforts to shift U.S. supply chains toward alternative sources as unrealistic, hitting back hours after President Joe Biden signed an order to review how America buys strategic goods.”
- Huawei sues for patent infringement in U.K.
U.K. tech company sues Huawei and Goodix for patent infringement / FT (paywall)
- Head of ByteDance’s first hit product moves to TikTok
ByteDance names head of China news unit as global TikTok R&D chief: sources / Reuters
ByteDance said to appoint new R&D head at TikTok as U.S.-China tension eases / SCMP (porous paywall)
ByteDance is reportedly moving the head of its news aggregator Jinri Toutiao to Singapore to lead the global research and development for TikTok.
- TikTok settles U.S. data privacy case
ByteDance agrees to US$92 million privacy settlement with U.S. TikTok users / SCMP (porous paywall)
- Luxury liquor brand Moutai’s manager jailed for bribery as stock tanks
Moutai manager jailed for taking 10 million yuan in bribes in distiller’s latest graft case / Caixin (paywall)
A manager of China’s Kweichow Moutai, which produces China’s most famous liquor — priced over $230 a bottle — was found guilty of taking 10 million yuan ($1.55 million) in kickbacks for allocating stock to favored distributors and handing out franchise rights.
- Xiaomi is still hopeful for India
China’s Xiaomi adds manufacturing muscle in India to boost phone production / Reuters
- Infrastructure goals
China to have 700,000 kms of roads, railways, bridges by 2035, cabinet says / Yicai
- Didi to compete with Uber in Europe
Chinese ride-sharing giant Didi plans entry into Europe / Caixin (paywall)
China’s ride-sharing giant Didi Chuxing this year plans to enter Western Europe, including the U.K., France, and Germany. The company may also offer food delivery and errand services in those markets.
- China wants more high-tech talents
SOEs urged to offer bigger bucks to get high-end tech talent / Caixin (paywall)
- Kuaishou caught in corruption scandal weeks after IPO
Former exec at China’s Kuaishou arrested for alleged graft / Reuters
- Chinese self-driving truck startup to IPO in U.S.
Autonomous trucking startup TuSimple plans to go public in March / WSJ (paywall)
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT:
- Fast vaccine approvals
China approves two more domestic COVID-19 vaccines for public use / Reuters
Yesterday on SupChina: China might soon have four approved COVID-19 vaccines.
- Climate diplomacy
China confirms Xie Zhenhua appointed as new special climate envoy / Reuters
- Vaccine diplomacy
Singapore’s first Chinese COVID-19 vaccines arrive ahead of approval / Reuters
- Lots and lots of space missions
China offers 1st glimpse inside Chang’e 5 moon rock sample / Space
China’s Tianwen-1 lowers its orbit around Mars to prepare for rover landing / Space
China launches trio of Yaogan-31 ocean reconnaissance satellites / SpaceNews
China eyes 40+ launches in 2021, space station a top priority / Global Times
POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:
- Dutch parliament second after Canada to label Uyghur treatment “genocide”
Dutch parliament declares Chinese treatment of Uyghurs a ‘genocide’ / Politico
“Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s liberal party said it does not support the motion.”
Earlier this week on CBC: MPs vote to label China’s persecution of Uyghurs a genocide.
- Backdoor diplomacy?
China denies requiring U.S. diplomats to take anal swab tests / Reuters
“China’s foreign ministry denied on Thursday that U.S. diplomats in the country had been required to take anal swab tests for COVID-19…U.S. media outlet Vice on Wednesday cited a State Department official as saying the test was given in error and that China had said it would stop such tests on U.S. diplomats.”
China gave U.S. diplomats anal COVID tests ‘in error,’ American officials say / VICE
- New U.S. trade rep not soft on China
Biden USTR nominee Tai vows to end trade ‘race to the bottom,’ counter China / Reuters
Tai called China “an extremely formidable competitor where the state is able to conduct the economy almost like a conductor with an orchestra.”
- Expectations for Two Sessions starting on March 5
Explainer: What to expect from China’s annual meeting of parliament / Reuters
China target to allow air pollution to rise slightly in 2021 – environment ministry / Reuters
China vows five-year plan dedicated to climate, but growth, security concerns weigh / Reuters
- Poverty alleviation victory lap
Xi declares “complete victory” in eradicating absolute poverty in China / Xinhua (in Chinese here)
Xi charts road map for rural vitalization after victory in poverty fight / Xinhua (in Chinese here)
China debuts new gov’t body to propel rural vitalization / Xinhua
China’s Xi trumpets ‘victory’ in campaign to end rural poverty / Reuters
China claims to have eliminated poverty. But the figures mask harsh realities. / The Washington Post
Related SupChina reporting: China looks set to legalize GMO seeds and encourage agricultural technology.
- Taiwan
China says U.S. undermining stability after U.S. warship sails through Taiwan Strait / Reuters
Hong Kong film producer and son denied visas to live in Taiwan because of pro-Beijing stance / SCMP (porous paywall)
- Hong Kong
Hong Kong Budget 2021: Public satisfaction lowest yet, survey says, as spending coupons slammed as ‘impractical’ / HKFP
Japan tells China it ‘can’t tolerate mass arrests’ under Hong Kong’s national security law / SCMP (porous paywall)
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
- Homophobic textbook publisher wins in court, again
China’s court rejected case of seeking to correct Chinese textbook describing homosexuality as ‘mental disorder’ / Global Times
Related reporting on SupChina: Chinese court sides with publisher of homophobic textbooks; Chinese college withdraws health textbook amid outcry over homophobic content.
- Limiting gender-based admissions requirements
China limits schools, majors that can refuse women / Sixth Tone
“The country’s education ministry says most schools and study programs, apart from some related to public security and the military, may no longer set gender-based admissions requirements, but campaigners argue this doesn’t go far enough.”
- The meaning of the Bilibili boycott
China’s culture wars, now playing on Bilibili / Protocol
“Bilibili’s relentless pursuit of a larger, more diverse audience has…brought in new voices who don’t accept Bilibili’s male status quo. In response, men have often responded in ways that highlight exactly why other users don’t feel welcome.”
Related SupChina reporting: Brands pull ads from Bilibili amid boycott over perverted anime series and sexist user comments.