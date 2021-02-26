Links for Friday, February 26, 2021

Jiangxi leads in hukou reform, though it has no first-tier cities: Sixth Tone reports that Jiangxi Province has become the first to scrap residency restrictions that make rural laborers second-class citizens:

Earlier this week, authorities in Jiangxi announced [in Chinese] that people from rural areas would be able to obtain household registration in the cities they’ve moved to with no restrictions. Previously, such people were required to live and work in a particular city for a set period of time before this document was granted.

Sixth Tone points out that “Jiangxi’s reform, though groundbreaking, is also in line with a national urbanization plan from 2014 that called for the country’s 100 million rural residents to be living in cities, with urban hukou, by 2020. As of last year, 60.6% of China’s population was living in urban areas, though only 44.4% held urban hukou.”

The global problem of forced labor: A bill in Australia singles out China for forced labor connected to Xinjiang-made goods, leading some critics, including human rights groups, to suggest a more holistic approach. The South China Morning Post reports:

Human Rights Watch and the Australian Council of Trade Unions have expressed support for the bill’s aims, while suggesting the proposals be expanded to all goods linked to forced labour, regardless of country of origin. India was home to the largest number of people living in modern slavery in 2018, with an estimated 8 million slaves, followed by China, Pakistan, North Korea and Nigeria, according to the Global Slavery Index produced that year by the Walk Free Foundation.

MORE NEWS FROM AROUND THE WORLD

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT:

POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

  • When dating apps encourage educational background discrimination
    China’s dating apps are swiping right on snobbery / Sixth Tone
    “On Chinese social media, commenters regularly joke that [popular Chinese dating platform] HIMMR’s oddly formal match-making process — with account holders forced to submit reams of paperwork and write a personal statement — resembles a job interview.”
  • Anti-Asian violence in the U.S.
    Asian-American violence plagues Xi’an Famous Foods during COVID / NYT (porous paywall)
    “Unfortunately, there has been more aggression toward our Asian-American employees over the last few months,” writes Xi’an Famous Foods CEO Jason Wang. “Two of my employees got punched in the face.”
    ‘Alarming surge’ in anti-Asian violence across U.S. terrifies community members / Guardian
    “Stop AAPI Hate, a national coalition documenting anti-Asian bigotry during the pandemic, said the organization had received more than 2,808 ‘firsthand accounts of anti-Asian hate’ from 19 March to 31 December.”

