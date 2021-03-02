Editor’s note for Tuesday, March 2, 2021

A note from the editor of today's SupChina Access newsletter.

Jeremy Goldkorn

My thoughts today:

China’s top banker is worried about a Western financial bubble: Guō Shùqīng 郭树清, once known as “Whirlwind Guo” and now China’s top banking regulator, called out high levels of leverage and too much real estate speculation in China, but said he was “really afraid the bubble for foreign financial assets will burst someday.”

In chirpier news, Chinese National Geography has published a new Field Guide to the Birds of China. You can read about it here, or purchase it from the Hong Kong Birdwatching Society here. The new book is in Chinese only. The best English language guide to the birds of China is by John MacKinnon and Karen Phillipps, and available on Amazon.

It’s Women’s History Month. Our celebratory link today is to a profile of poet Lǐ Qīngzhào 李清照, sometimes called “the most talented woman in history.”

Upcoming events:

Our word of the day is 10 recommendations for contact between employees of the opposite sex (异性员工相处10条倡议 yìxìng yuángōng xiāngchǔ shí tiáo chàngyì).

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief

Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast. Read more

Twitter

Suggested for you

ICBC
Society & Culture

China’s largest bank sends half a million employees a memo on workplace sexual misconduct

Jiayun Feng
Business & Technology

Will Chinese education company GSX Techedu survive allegations of fraud?

SupChina Business

A year and a half later, Hong Kong protest ‘mom’ remains in touch with her kids

Zixu Wang

Pineapple becomes new symbol of prickly Taipei-Beijing relations after China bans imports

Lucas Niewenhuis

China’s home-built passenger plane, rival to Boeing’s 737 Max, to join China Eastern Airlines fleet this year

Luz Ding
Chloe Zhao

Chloé Zhao is the first Chinese woman to win Golden Globe Best Director, but is she Chinese enough for social media?

Jiayun Feng