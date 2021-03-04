Links for Thursday, March 4, 2021

Notable China news from around the world.

The editors

WORTH THINKING ABOUT

Pieces of news or analysis that caught our eye:

Could the Netherlands boycott the Beijing Olympics? After the Dutch parliament adopted a motion to call China’s treatment of Uyghurs “genocide” last month — the prime minister and other government ministers either abstained from the vote or objected, following the pattern of Canada — Politico reports more on the country’s internal politics:

The Netherlands, a traditional Winter Olympics powerhouse thanks to its dominance in speed-skating events, has emerged recently as an advocate of using sporting events to hold host nations to account for their human rights policies.

Dutch lawmakers last month adopted a motion calling on the Dutch king and prime minister not to attend the football World Cup in Qatar if the Netherlands qualifies for next year’s tournament, citing the “appalling conditions” for migrant workers building the stadiums.

A similar motion for the Olympics was rejected, but lawmaker [Sjoerd Sjoerdsma, a Dutch MP from the ruling coalition’s D66 party,] said he was hopeful it might still pass in the coming weeks, with some parties likely to change their position.

However, the Netherlands’ Olympic Committee sounded a note of caution…“In the Netherlands, we have the policy that a sports boycott is only talked about if the Netherlands as a country participates in a larger international boycott involving several sectors. That is not the case.”

Canada’s Olympic organizers, per Politico, seem even less willing to accept a boycott. And in the U.S., the Biden administration says that it has not made any “final decision” on participating in the Olympics — which will probably remain the American position for months to come.

MORE NEWS FROM AROUND THE WORLD

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT:

POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng. Read more

Suggested for you

Foreign Affairs

American ‘overall opinions’ about China hit record low

Lucas Niewenhuis
Business & Technology

U.S.-listed Chinese online car-sales website Autohome to go public in Hong Kong

Luz Ding

Xi Jinping is gaining support from Party elites, the numbers say

Neil Thomas

China to prioritize ‘green development,’ but will it be enough to peak emissions this decade?

Lucas Niewenhuis
lalamove

Investigation finds no physical or sexual assault before death of Lalamove rider

Jiayun Feng

‘Truth and reconciliation’: Excerpts from the Xinjiang Clubhouse

Darren Byler