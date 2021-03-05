Editor’s note for Friday, March 5, 2021

A note from the editor of today's SupChina Access newsletter.

Jeremy Goldkorn

My thoughts today:

The annual Two Sessions is fully in swing with the opening of the National People’s Congress in Beijing today: we have a summary of what you need to know in today’s newsletter, or here in a sentence:

China is confidently going into the spring, prepared to crush any opposition in Hong Kong, and to push for technological self-reliance in food and silicon chips, and aiming for solid economic growth of around 6%.

It’s Women’s History Month and our link of the day is to ‘The entire sky’: A brief history of China’s lesbian activism, by Ting Lin.

Our word of the day is Five Year Plan (五年规划 wǔ nián guīhuà).

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief

Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast. Read more

Twitter

